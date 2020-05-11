In Pictures: Shanghai Disneyland reopens
- 11 May 2020
Disney has reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park to a reduced number of visitors, ending a more than three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
China has seen declining virus cases for weeks and has been gradually easing restrictions.
On Monday, it reported 17 new cases nationally - the highest daily increase since 28 April - bringing the total number of cases to 82,918, with the death toll at 4,633.
