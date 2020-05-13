New rules in England will now allow people to spend more time outside and see some returning to work for the first time since the lockdown began.

Here are a few scenes from across the country.

Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA Media Image caption Golfers were out early at Allerton Manor course, in Liverpool, after the lifting of lockdown restrictions on some leisure activities, which also include tennis, water sports and angling.

Image copyright Tom Wren / SWNS Image caption At Filton Golf Club, two golfers spray their hands before heading out on to the course.

Image copyright Phil Noble / Reuters Image caption The M56 motorway near Manchester saw an increase in traffic over recent weeks, but seemed to be flowing well.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption In London, people were advised to wear masks on the underground. Here, a man prepares to board a train at Canning Town station.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption People sit apart on the Tube, as they try to keep their distance.

Image copyright Nick Ansell / PA Media Image caption A delivery arrives at McDonald's in Boreham, near Chelmsford, Essex, one of 15 of the restaurant chain's locations reopening for delivery meals.

Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA Media Image caption Garden centres in England were also allowed to open on Wednesday.

Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA Media Image caption At this garden centre near Basingstoke, the staff cover their faces with masks or scarves.

Image copyright Andrew Matthews / PA Media Image caption A hand-sanitising station is available for customers.

