Coronavirus: Your pictures of working at home

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "working at home" during lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Image copyright Usha Venkat Image caption Usha Venkat: "I work in my study at home. I use the ironing board as a make-shift stand-up desk to stretch while working. I took a selfie while I was multi-tasking, with the backdrop of an antique telephone booth, and enjoying the outside."

Image copyright Annie Gentil-Kraatz Image caption Annie Gentil-Kraatz: "My husband has been super-active, cooking every single meal right from the start of the confinement and sometimes even while still in a 'telco' for work - the real SUPER MAN."

Image copyright Patricia M Greaves Image caption Patricia M Greaves: "Not organised 'still life'... just as it is."

Image copyright Lina Image caption Lina: "Make working at home a more relaxing time."

Image copyright Gemma Lawrence Image caption Gemma Lawrence: "I don't have many exciting photos of working at home but this one shows all the equipment I need. Don't ask why I need two set of headphones and two mice! Also note the coffee mug is usually full."

Image copyright Verna Evans Image caption Verna Evans: "In an attempt to be more organised, I set about filing piles of letters and documents - not my favourite work to be doing at home."

Image copyright Mathew Pathrose Image caption Mathew Pathrose: "Working at home looks relaxing, but it's the other way around. Here's my wife working at home with our two-year-old daughter whose attention has been diverted to a book."

Image copyright Malcolm Jitam Image caption Malcolm Jitam: "In the last two weeks, I have averaged two paintings or drawings a day. They have improved so much that I am considering opening a small gallery."

Image copyright Hannah Mello Image caption Hannah Mello: "I took pictures of my fiancé working at home. He's a bartender and chef so has been keeping up his skills since becoming furloughed."

Image copyright Sue Searle Image caption Sue Searle: "This is my current place of work during lockdown - caring for, entertaining and generally trying to keep happy my 96-year-old mother, Florence. Before lockdown, we had carers but currently, no-one can visit us as it's too risky. Therefore, I have undertaken the task of looking after Mum 24/7. Not a problem and I'm happy to do it if it means keeping Mum safe."

Image copyright Phil Caldwell Image caption Phil Caldwell: "Working at home in the music room with a wall of my 1,000+ vinyl albums in the background (makes a change from the obligatory bookshelves we keep seeing). I'm also sporting my lockdown beard."

Image copyright Derek Forsyth Image caption Derek Forsyth: "Trying to work at home with an office full of 'helpers'… seven rescue dogs."

Image copyright Karla Urizar Image caption Karla Urizar: "Online school at home in Sydney, Australia."

Image copyright Clare Lawson Image caption Clare Lawson: "One of the many Minions who is working from home. with our cat helping me to not get stressed by the new way of working - and excellent company. I have to add there was no desk - or video calls, thank goodness."

Image copyright Georgina Pedley Image caption Georgina Pedley: "Trying to enjoy as much of the sunshine as possible, while still being able to reach the wi-fi."

Image copyright Soo Kim Image caption Soo Kim took this multiple-exposure shot of herself working from home.

