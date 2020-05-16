Week in pictures: 9-15 May 2020
- 16 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-52679694?xtor=AL-72-%5Bpartner%5D-%5Bbbc.news.twitter%5D-%5Bheadline%5D-%5Bnews%5D-%5Bbizdev%5D-%5Bisapi%5D&at_campaign=64&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&at_custom4=0B713992-970C-11EA-95ED-FDC34744363C&at_custom2=twitter&at_custom3=%40BBCNews&at_medium=custom7Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week, as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.
All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.