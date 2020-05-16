A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week, as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP Image caption Italian violinist Fiamma Flavia Paolucci performs at Tor Vergata Hospital in Rome, as part of International Nurses' Day on 12 May.

Image copyright EPA Image caption On the same day, in the region where the virus was first discovered, Chinese nurses stood in the shape of a heart to recite an oath during a ceremony at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Image copyright Dinuka Liyanawatte / REUTERS Image caption People practise social distancing inside a lift at the World Trade Center in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Image copyright Andreas Gebert / REUTERS Image caption Formula 3 racer Sophia Floersch rides in a simulator during a home training session, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Grünwald near Munich.

Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Media Image caption Passengers wear face masks on an underground train in London, after the UK government announced plans to bring the country out of lockdown. Transport for London said it expected to lose £4bn this year due to the impact of coronavirus.

Image copyright Dylan Martinez / REUTERS Image caption Olympic and world champion long-distance runner Mo Farah exercises in Richmond Park, London.

Image copyright Remo Casilli / REUTERS Image caption A man disinfects Rome's Basilica di Santa Maria in Trastevere. Churches in Italy are set to reopen for worshippers to attend Mass, in limited numbers and under strict guidelines, on 18 May.

Image copyright Alren Beronio / AFP Image caption Residents brave rain and strong winds as they walk past uprooted trees in Can-avid, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines. Typhoon Vongfong made landfall on 14 May, forcing a complicated evacuation for thousands of people, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image copyright Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS Image caption Assembly-line workers wear face shields at a mobile-phone manufacturing plant, after some lockdown restrictions were lifted in Noida, India.

Image copyright Lauria Dieffembacq / Belga / AFP Image caption A titan arum, the biggest flower structure on Earth, is a feature of the national botanic garden in Meise, Belgium. Famous for its bad smell, the titan arum can grow up to 3m tall. It can take several years for a single flower to blossom.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.