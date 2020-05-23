In Pictures

Week in pictures: 16-22 May 2020

  • 23 May 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week, as people react to the spread of the coronavirus.

Paralympic athlete Sofia Gonzalez trains in her home garden Image copyright Denis Balibouse / REUTERS
Image caption Paralympic athlete Sofia Gonzalez trains in her garden during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Jongny, Switzerland.
A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain Image copyright Rupak De Chowdhuri / REUTERS
Image caption A woman carries her son as she tries to protect him from heavy rain, following their evacuation before Cyclone Amphan reached Kolkata, India. The city was devastated by the powerful cyclone, which caused loss of life in India and Bangladesh.
At a barber shop, a hairdresser cuts the hair of a man with a dog on his lap Image copyright Marco Bello / Reuters
Image caption A man gets a haircut in a barber shop, as some of the coronavirus lockdown measures are eased in Miami, Florida.
US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue puts on a face mask Image copyright Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Image caption In the White House, US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue puts on a face mask after President Donald Trump spoke about the US food supply.
People pray between plastic separation curtains Image copyright Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/ via REUTERS
Image caption People pray between plastic separation curtains to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia.
A man wearing a mask raises his hands as he is sprayed with hypochlorous acid water Image copyright Issei Kato / REUTERS
Image caption A man is sprayed with disinfecting hypochlorous acid water at the entrance of Kichiri Shinjuku, a Japanese-style pub known as an "izakaya", in Tokyo.
Workers prepare bolani at a roadside stall Image copyright Wakil Kohsar / AFP
Image caption Workers prepare bolani (fried flat bread stuffed with potatoes) at a roadside stall in Kabul, Afghanistan. The preparations come ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival on 23 May, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
A silhouette of a woman and her baby at night Image copyright Adnan Abidi / REUTERS
Image caption A woman and her baby wait for a bus to take them to a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh. There's been a limited reopening of India's rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown.
Two women hug through a clear plastic sheet Image copyright Jorge Uzon / AFP
Image caption Carolyn Ellis hugs her mother Susan Watts using the "hug glove" that Carolyn and her husband created as a Mother's Day gift, in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Made from a plastic sheet attached to a washing line, the hug glove allows Susan to embrace her mother while avoiding direct contact.
A woman sunbathes on a deck chair in Greenwich Park, with buildings in the distanc Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor / PA
Image caption A woman sunbathes on a deck chair in Greenwich Park, London, after the introduction of measures to bring the UK out of lockdown. The country recorded its hottest day of the year so far on 20 May, with temperatures reaching 28.2C (83F) in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics