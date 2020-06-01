In pictures: Back to school in England
Some children in England have gone back to school for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Many schools have opened their doors to children in Reception and Years 1 and 6.
On arrival parents and children were kept two meters apart as they queued to enter school.
Parents said goodbye at the door, as children headed inside to see what their socially distant classrooms were like.
At this school in Mortlake, south-west London, each child was assigned their own desk, which were spaced around the classroom.
Some of the older pupils shared larger desks, but were still seated apart.
At this school in Watlington, in Oxfordshire, a reduced number of children were allowed into each classroom so they could maintain social distancing.
Pupils are told to wash their hands regularly.
At this school in Bristol a one way system is marked out on the floor.
Even in the playground, the children are told to keep their distance.
