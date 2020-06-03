Image copyright Eric Demers Image caption Greta Thunberg on stage in Montreal, Canada

The 200 images shortlisted for this year's Portrait of Humanity award, taken before lockdown restrictions, seek to prove there is more that unites us than sets us apart.

In June, they will be published in a book by Hoxton Mini Press.

And in September, the 100 winners will be displayed internationally on digital screens, including, for the first time, one 111,000ft above Earth, as part of a collaboration with the company Sent Into Space.

Run by 1854 Media and Magnum Photos, the competition attracted entries from 36 countries.

Here is a selection of shortlisted pictures, with captions by the photographers.

Maxim, by Vivek Vadoliya, in London

"Sixteen-year-old Maxim joined Ebony Horse Club in Brixton, London, five and a half years ago.

"He had no prior experience with horses.

"You could tell how dedicated Maxim is to the place - he comes several times a week to help out.

"There is a beautiful family vibe at the club.

"The horses seem to help with the kids' mental health."

Swimmers, by Attilio Fiumarella, in Birmingham

"More than 100 swimmers gather in the empty gala pool to stand against the closure of Moseley Road Baths, which first opened its doors in 1907.

"Birmingham City Council intended to close the swimming pool permanently in 2015.

"But the World Monuments Fund recently included the historic site on its watch-list, giving new hope."

Dancing Halmonis, by An Rong Xu, in New York City

"These women belong to a senior dance troupe that performs for the Korean-American community in Queens, New York City.

"These halmonis (grandmothers) dance, jive and are having the time of their lives."

A Moment Shared, by Udayan Sankar Pal, in Chennai, India

My Grandmother On Her Bed, by Lidewij Mulder, in Haren, the Netherlands

"My 82-year-old grandmother feels more like a friend to me.

"She is very youthful and mischievous and has taught me how to be an independent woman.

"She has been fighting for equality since she was a kid."

Closer to Heaven, by Mauro De Bettio, in Tigray, Ethiopia

"Keshi Assefa Hagos is a priest at Abuna Yemata Guh church, arguably the most inaccessible place of worship on Earth.

"The monolithic church, perched high atop a vertical rock with steep drops on all sides, is only accessible by foot."

Iggy Pop, by Antoine Veling, in Sydney, Australia

"Punk icon Iggy Pop performs at the Sydney Opera House, amid adoring fans who gladly accepted his invitation to dance with him on stage."

Jason (They/Them), by Ross Landenberger, in New York City

"I met Jason in an internet skateboarding forum, in 2006.

"We were both closeted and had gone online because we felt isolated by sexism and homophobia in the sport.

"We're working to make skateboarding more welcoming to queer people."

Abdullah, by Marko Risovic, in Bihac, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Abdullah, who is from Afghanistan, poses for a portrait in an abandoned factory where thousands of refugees have settled in a makeshift refugee camp.

"He lost two sons in a tribal clash in his home country, after which he left for the sake of his family.

"Abdullah dreams about having his family gathered together again in a safe country and lives for the day when he will be able to hug his three daughters and remaining son."

Woman of Steel, by Kathryn MacPhee, in Dhaka, Bangladesh

"This woman is among the millions of people who have been forced to leave their rural surroundings and move to Bangladesh's capital in search of work.

"Her home is next to the railway track."

Amber, by Justine Tjallinks, in Diepenbeek, Belgium

"This is 13-year-old Amber Vanderweert.

"She has progeria, an extremely rare condition that causes the body to age very rapidly.

"Amber is 1.15m (3.7ft) tall and weighs just 15kg [2st 5lb].

"She is wise beyond her years and remarkably bright.

"Shortly after my mum died at a relatively young age, I watched a documentary that featured Amber.

"Her situation got under my skin, so I contacted the family and asked if I could make a portrait."

