Coronavirus: Seeing loved ones again

As lockdown measures begin to ease in the UK, families have taken the opportunity to see loved ones again - at a safe distance.

Cate Searle took this photo of her children with their grandmother in Hampshire.

"My mum is over 70 and has been shielding. It was the first time she saw the boys since February," says Cate.

Image copyright Cate Searle

In Derbyshire, 80-year-old Sheila also saw her grandchildren again for the first time in 10 weeks.

Image copyright Neal Holmes

In Aberdeenshire, the Wilkie and Stephen families wore face masks when they got together.

Margaret Stephen says: "Eighty-six-year-old Nanny hadn't seen all her grandchildren for 11 weeks".

Image copyright Margaret Stephen

While there were grandparents who had not seen their grandchildren for some time, there were others who had never seen their new grandchildren.

Jamie Riley in Buckinghamshire introduced six-week-old baby Eden to her grandparents.

Image copyright Jamie Riley

In Edinburgh, grandparents Fergus and Judy Gilmour met their four-week-old grandson, Brodie, for the first time.

Image copyright Andy Boyd

In Leicester, baby Luna who was born on 15 April, finally met her grandparents.

Image copyright Lisa Dobbs

As lockdown restrictions are relaxed, the government continues to reinforce the importance of social distancing.

The government's advice remains that a person should "stay two metres apart from anyone outside of [one's]household".

