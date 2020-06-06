In Pictures

Week in pictures: 30 May - 5 June 2020

  • 6 June 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman with "BLM" written on her cheek poses during a demonstration Image copyright Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images
Image caption A woman at a demonstration in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the US, protests erupted following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Police vehicles were set on fire and shops were looted in several cities.
Protestors with placards gather around a police car Image copyright Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP
Image caption Protestors surround a police car in Parliament Square, London, during an anti-racism demonstration, held in solidarity with those across the US.
US President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church Image copyright Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Image caption US President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside St John's Episcopal Church near the White House in Washington, DC. Moments before the president walked to the church, law enforcement officers dispersed a nearby peaceful protest with tear gas and rubber bullets.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft launches in the distance Image copyright Bill Ingalls / Nasa
Image caption The launch of NASA's delayed SpaceX Demo-2 mission is captured in this false-colour infrared photograph. The mission marks the first time that astronauts have launched from America to low-Earth orbit since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.
A hospital patient lying in a bed is taken to the seaside by a group of intensive health care staff Image copyright David Ramos / Getty Images
Image caption A hospital patient is taken to the seaside by health care staff outside the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. The hospital has been taking recovering Covid-19 patients on seaside trips with the aim of humanising its intensive care units.
People in fluorescent jackets hold burning flares Image copyright Carlos Castro / Europa Press
Image caption A demonstration takes place after the Alcoa works council announced the dismissal of up to 534 workers from its two factories in San Cibrao, Spain.
A man jumps over a skipping rope in a street Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Media
Image caption A man exercises on a street in Edinburgh, following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in Scotland.
A woman carries a box past a group of storks sat on top of a rubbish tip Image copyright Biju Boro / AFP
Image caption A woman carries food for her cattle past a group of storks on one of the largest disposal sites in north-east India, in the Boragaon area of Guwahati.
A woman with a dog takes a selfie, surrounded by red water Image copyright Alexey Pavlishak / Getty Images
Image caption A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake, near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea.
An aerial view of a large group of cars outside the Parish of Saint Agnes Cathedral Image copyright Bruce Bennett / Getty Images
Image caption Parishioners attend Sunday Mass (with audio provided by cell phone) from their cars in the parking lot of the Parish of Saint Agnes Cathedral, in Rockville Centre, New York. State coronavirus regulations required attendees to remain in their vehicles.

