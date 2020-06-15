An online exhibition by sixth-form students from 46 different colleges features artists expressing their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
The exhibition, entitled At Home, has been co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) and features the work of 140 students.
"This exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent that exists in our sector," said Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA.
"It is imperative that we keep the arts in education secure and flourishing.
"If young people are to make a valuable contribution to society - even if they are to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians - they need to develop their creative skills, their artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others.
"All of this will be more important than ever in the post-Covid world."