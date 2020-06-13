In Pictures

Week in pictures: 6-12 June 2020

  • 13 June 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

A large crowd of people watch as a statue is thrown into a harbour Image copyright Giulia Spadafora/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Image caption The statue of a 17th century slave trader, Edward Colston, is thrown into a harbour by anti-racism protestors in Bristol, UK. The statue has since been retrieved and will be taken to a secure location before becoming a museum exhibit.
A man kneels in front of a memorial and mural for George Floyd Image copyright Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Image caption A man kneels in front of a memorial and mural for George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month when a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking nationwide protests.
US Democrats kneel on a reflective floor Image copyright Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image caption US Democrats from the House and Senate kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honour George Floyd, in Washington, DC.
Nepalese youths are sprayed with a water cannon Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
Image caption In Kathmandu, Nepalese youths are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest, as they demand a more effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus.
A person in protective clothing swabs a woman's nose, with a transparent barrier diving them Image copyright Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Image caption A woman is tested for Covid-19 in Salerno, Italy. The country imposed a strict and lengthy lockdown on 7 March, but has since reopened its borders and ended regional travel restrictions.
A dentist in full PPE arranges dental equipment inside their practice Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA
Image caption A dentist in north London prepares equipment as their practice opens up for the first time since the UK went into lockdown. NHS England said dental surgeries could resume as normal, as long as they put appropriate safety measures in place.
A crowd of people watch a boy diving Image copyright Khalid al-Mousily / Reuters
Image caption A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars in Baghdad, Iraq.
A running child is silhouetted against a red sunset Image copyright Mike Blake / Reuters
Image caption A child runs along the beach at sunset in Carlsbad, California.
A wolf leaps against a window at its enclosure in a zoo Image copyright Harry Trump/Getty Images
Image caption A wolf in its enclosure at Exmoor Zoo, near Barnstaple, UK. Zoos and safari parks are to reopen in England from 15 June.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics

More on this story