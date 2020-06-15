As lockdown measures are relaxed across England on Monday, high street shops have reopened with safety measures in place, including plastic screens at the tills and floor markings for social distancing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shoppers queue outside a Nike store in London

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A line forms outside a Primark store in Birmingham

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Some shoppers took protective precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A Goldsmiths jewellery store in York

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A shop worker prepares to serve customers from behind a screen in a sweet shop in York

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some chose to wear face shields, like this florist in York

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption A fashion boutique opens its doors in Brighton

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption A customer enters a Brighton gift shop - which has face coverings on display

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption Shoppers get excited as they queue to enter a Primark store in Brighton

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption In Southampton, shoppers mill around the high street

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption Customers in Loughborough - next to a sign reminding them to stay safe

Image copyright Alamy Live News Image caption Customers queue outside a Waterstones book shops in Altrincham

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Monday also marked the day that zoos in England were allowed to open

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Customers follow barriers to safely social distance outside the Potteries Shopping Centre in Stoke-on-Trent

