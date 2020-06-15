In Pictures

Queues and social distancing as shops reopen in England

  • 15 June 2020

As lockdown measures are relaxed across England on Monday, high street shops have reopened with safety measures in place, including plastic screens at the tills and floor markings for social distancing.

A group of shoppers queue outside a Nike store in London Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Shoppers queue outside a Nike store in London
Customers queue to enter a Primark store Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A line forms outside a Primark store in Birmingham
Shoppers queue to enter a Primark store Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Some shoppers took protective precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19
Shop assistants wear masks in a jewellery store Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A Goldsmiths jewellery store in York
A shop worker stands behind a screen in a sweet shop Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A shop worker prepares to serve customers from behind a screen in a sweet shop in York
A woman puts out flowers on a stall whilst wearing a face shield Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Some chose to wear face shields, like this florist in York
A worker prepares a fashion shop for customers Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption A fashion boutique opens its doors in Brighton
A customer enters a gift shop Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption A customer enters a Brighton gift shop - which has face coverings on display
Shoppers queue for a Primark store Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption Shoppers get excited as they queue to enter a Primark store in Brighton
Shoppers in a high street in Southampton Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption In Southampton, shoppers mill around the high street
Customers queue in Loughborough, Leicestershire Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption Customers in Loughborough - next to a sign reminding them to stay safe
People queue for books in Altrincham Image copyright Alamy Live News
Image caption Customers queue outside a Waterstones book shops in Altrincham
Visitors queue to enter London zoo Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Monday also marked the day that zoos in England were allowed to open
Customers follow barriers to safely social distance outside a shopping centre Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Customers follow barriers to safely social distance outside the Potteries Shopping Centre in Stoke-on-Trent
