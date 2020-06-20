In Pictures

Week in pictures: 13-19 June 2020

  • 20 June 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

Barbers in Dhaka Image copyright Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
Image caption Wearing protective suits and face masks because of coronavirus, barbers get to work in a salon in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Patrick Harrison carries a man to safety Image copyright Dylan Martinez / Reuters
Image caption Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-demonstrator to safety during a Black Lives Matter protest in London. Mr Hutchinson was widely praised after a photo of him helping the man on Saturday went viral.
The Inter-Korean liaison office is destroyed Image copyright KCNA / Reuters
Image caption After North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, threatened direct action against South Korea, the regime demolished the Inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border city of Kaesong.
A graduation ceremony at home Image copyright Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Image caption Doug Hassebroek pours confetti over his daughter, Lydia, during her school graduation ceremony at their home in Brooklyn, New York. Celebrations have to be held remotely because of coronavirus.
Merlin Coles on his horse inside the house Image copyright Paul Childs / Reuters
Image caption As horse racing resumed behind closed doors, Merlin Coles, three, watched Royal Ascot on television at his home in Bere Regis, Dorset, astride his own horse.
Diners in domes at a restaurant in Istanbul Image copyright Erdem Sahin / EPA-EFE
Image caption Customers dine in social-distancing domes at a restaurant in Istanbul as Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions.
Visitors dressed in costumes take a selfie at Hong Kong's Disneyland Image copyright Anthony Wallace / AFP
Image caption Visitors dressed in costumes take a selfie at Hong Kong's Disneyland after the theme park officially reopened after nearly five months.
A man walks his dogs in Buenos Aires, Argentina Image copyright Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EPA-EFE
Image caption A parade of closed commercial premises in Buenos Aires reflects Argentina's strict lockdowns during the coronavirus crisis, which has left it with a lower infection rate than some other countries in the region.
Giraffes at the Chester Zoo Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA Media
Image caption Hannah Owens opens the doors to the giraffe house as Chester Zoo reopens to visitors following the further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in England.
Manchester City fans shown on a giant screen at the Etihad Stadium Image copyright Laurence Griffiths / AFP
Image caption A giant screen shows some Manchester City fans watching the club's match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium remotely on Wednesday as the Premier League resumed in England.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

