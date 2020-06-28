Coronavirus: Your pictures on the theme of 'walking'
- 28 June 2020
We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "walking" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.
The next theme is "reflections" and the deadline for entries is 7 July 2020.
Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below.
Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the picture" at the bottom of the page.
All photographs subject to copyright