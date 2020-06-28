We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "walking" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Image copyright Peter Trafford Image caption Peter Trafford: "Mother and daughter sheep, walking in step."

Image copyright Jenny Downing Image caption Jenny Downing: "Longing to stroll along the shoreline and feel warm sand between my toes."

Image copyright Gabriella Mondi Image caption Gabriella Mondi: "Walking on the border between sky and ground, in Valle Aurina, Italy."

Image copyright Essam Higazi Image caption Essam Higazi took this reflective picture in Alexandria, Egypt.

Image copyright John Bell Image caption John Bell: "Heading out for an evening walk in Bracknell, my wife grabs the camera and snaps some shots of me walking with our son. I love the way the ray of light breaks through the trees and completely lights up our son, perfectly capturing the special shared moment between a father and his son."

Image copyright Deb Misch Image caption Deb Misch: "LucyQ, my 11-year-old rescue's shadow, but where did she go?"

Image copyright Louise Amos Image caption Louise Amos: "A little flower exploring the great outdoors."

Image copyright Robert Horowitz: Image caption Robert Horowitz: "These are people walking through Parque de Calderon in the historical district of Cuenca, Ecuador."

Image copyright Peter Kitanov Image caption Peter Kitanov: "On the road near Kyustendil, with the snow-capped Rila, the highest mountain range of Bulgaria and the Balkans."

Image copyright Erik Lazar Image caption Erik Lazar calls this: "Shoes and Shadows".

Image copyright Bergina Leka Image caption Bergina Leka took this at the De Young Museum, San Francisco.

Image copyright Richard Hughes Image caption Richard Hughes: "Thinking back to last Christmas Day with the family, celebrating with a beautiful walk in the sunshine before our Christmas meal, when the term social distancing did not even exist! So hope we can hug and kiss all our family soon and walk this close again."

Image copyright Jenny Mill Image caption Jenny Mill: "My partner and son walking along Rhossili beach on the Gower Peninsula."

Image copyright Marine Soubeiran Image caption Marine Soubeiran: "I took this picture in our garden with my little sister. I want to tell people that what matters is not the way you walk on a path but that you keep walking in the right direction."

Image copyright Irina Wright Image caption Irina Wright: "A wet February walk at Marsden station lock."

Image copyright Bonnie Image caption And finally, a picture of Bonnie.

The next theme is "reflections" and the deadline for entries is 7 July 2020.

Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link to "Upload your pictures here" below.

Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the picture" at the bottom of the page.

