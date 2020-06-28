In Pictures

Coronavirus: Your pictures on the theme of 'walking'

  • 28 June 2020

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "walking" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Sheep Image copyright Peter Trafford
Image caption Peter Trafford: "Mother and daughter sheep, walking in step."
Walking on the beach Image copyright Jenny Downing
Image caption Jenny Downing: "Longing to stroll along the shoreline and feel warm sand between my toes."
Mountains Image copyright Gabriella Mondi
Image caption Gabriella Mondi: "Walking on the border between sky and ground, in Valle Aurina, Italy."
Reflections of people walking Image copyright Essam Higazi
Image caption Essam Higazi took this reflective picture in Alexandria, Egypt.
Father and son Image copyright John Bell
Image caption John Bell: "Heading out for an evening walk in Bracknell, my wife grabs the camera and snaps some shots of me walking with our son. I love the way the ray of light breaks through the trees and completely lights up our son, perfectly capturing the special shared moment between a father and his son."
Shadow of a dog Image copyright Deb Misch
Image caption Deb Misch: "LucyQ, my 11-year-old rescue's shadow, but where did she go?"
Girl walking on a path Image copyright Louise Amos
Image caption Louise Amos: "A little flower exploring the great outdoors."
Walking in boots Image copyright Robert Horowitz:
Image caption Robert Horowitz: "These are people walking through Parque de Calderon in the historical district of Cuenca, Ecuador."
Snow-capped mountains Image copyright Peter Kitanov
Image caption Peter Kitanov: "On the road near Kyustendil, with the snow-capped Rila, the highest mountain range of Bulgaria and the Balkans."
Montage of pictures of feet Image copyright Erik Lazar
Image caption Erik Lazar calls this: "Shoes and Shadows".
Man in a corridor Image copyright Bergina Leka
Image caption Bergina Leka took this at the De Young Museum, San Francisco.
Family on a Christmas walk Image copyright Richard Hughes
Image caption Richard Hughes: "Thinking back to last Christmas Day with the family, celebrating with a beautiful walk in the sunshine before our Christmas meal, when the term social distancing did not even exist! So hope we can hug and kiss all our family soon and walk this close again."
Walking on the beach Image copyright Jenny Mill
Image caption Jenny Mill: "My partner and son walking along Rhossili beach on the Gower Peninsula."
Montage of legs on a wooden beam Image copyright Marine Soubeiran
Image caption Marine Soubeiran: "I took this picture in our garden with my little sister. I want to tell people that what matters is not the way you walk on a path but that you keep walking in the right direction."
Figure by the canal Image copyright Irina Wright
Image caption Irina Wright: "A wet February walk at Marsden station lock."
Woman at the top of a hill Image copyright Bonnie
Image caption And finally, a picture of Bonnie.
