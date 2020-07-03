In Pictures

Shirley Baker's street scenes of Manchester and Salford

  • 3 July 2020

Shirley Baker, born in 1932, was a pre-eminent street photographer who captured the daily life of working-class communities in post-war England.

An elderly woman looks at a cat on a street pavement Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester, 1965
An online exhibition at the James Hyman Gallery has been co-curated by Baker's daughter, Nan Levy, showing depictions of older people from the photographer's archive.

A woman sits on a chair and looks out of a horsebox trailer with a horse standing alongside it Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Poynton, Cheshire, 1968
The black-and-white photos show elderly people in and around Manchester and Salford over three decades.

The exhibition also includes some rare colour photos from Baker's career.

A woman sits on a street bench smoking a cigarette Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester, 1985
"We are now starting to see the easing of the lockdown and with that we can begin to step outside, enjoy the sunshine and play sport," said co-curator Nan Levy.

Current government advice says that those aged 70 and over should take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their household.

Levy adds: "I have gathered together a collection of Shirley's photographs taken from the mid-60s to the mid-80s; these show older people enjoying their daily lives in the community in a way that is not possible at the moment."

An elderly woman sits on her doorstep and looks to the camera Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester, 1968
Two men sit on a bench, one with pigeons on his arms Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester (Man with Pigeons), 1967
An elderly woman stands next to a pram with bundles of cloth on Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Ancoats, Manchester, 1968
An elderly man feeds pigeons in the street Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester, 1965
Two women shopping Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Untitled (Two women looking), undated
An elderly man sits on a street bench and plays the harmonica Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester (Musician), 1985
Two women stand in a run-down residential street Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Manchester, 1965
A woman sits on a bench with two dogs Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Woman on Bench, c.1965
Two women sit on hay bales and eat food whilst surrounded by cows Image copyright Shirley Baker
Image caption Untitled (women with cows), 1983
Shirley Baker, A Different Age, runs online until 24 July.

All photographs courtesy James Hyman Gallery.