Shirley Baker's street scenes of Manchester and Salford

Shirley Baker, born in 1932, was a pre-eminent street photographer who captured the daily life of working-class communities in post-war England.

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester, 1965

An online exhibition at the James Hyman Gallery has been co-curated by Baker's daughter, Nan Levy, showing depictions of older people from the photographer's archive.

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Poynton, Cheshire, 1968

The black-and-white photos show elderly people in and around Manchester and Salford over three decades.

The exhibition also includes some rare colour photos from Baker's career.

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester, 1985

"We are now starting to see the easing of the lockdown and with that we can begin to step outside, enjoy the sunshine and play sport," said co-curator Nan Levy.

Current government advice says that those aged 70 and over should take particular care to minimise contact with others outside their household.

Levy adds: "I have gathered together a collection of Shirley's photographs taken from the mid-60s to the mid-80s; these show older people enjoying their daily lives in the community in a way that is not possible at the moment."

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester, 1968

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester (Man with Pigeons), 1967

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Ancoats, Manchester, 1968

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester, 1965

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Untitled (Two women looking), undated

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester (Musician), 1985

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Manchester, 1965

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Woman on Bench, c.1965

Image copyright Shirley Baker Image caption Untitled (women with cows), 1983

Shirley Baker, A Different Age, runs online until 24 July.

All photographs courtesy James Hyman Gallery.