In Pictures

Coronavirus: England enjoys lockdown easing

  • 4 July 2020
Related Topics

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are reopening after three months of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Businesses must adhere to strict safety measures and social distancing rules.

Customers wearing masks have their washed in basins in a hairdressers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Customers have their hair washed as staff wear visors at The Salon Leeds

Other places now allowed to reopen in England include:

  • Outdoor gyms, children's playgrounds and other outdoor spaces
  • Libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums and galleries
  • Funfairs and theme parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages
  • Places of worship can open for prayers and services, including weddings with up to 30 guests
A customer wearing a face mask with David Bowie's face on has her hair washed in a hair salon Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A customer shows off her jewelled David Bowie face covering at Tusk Hair stylists in Camden, London, just after midnight on 4 July
Presentational white space
A hairdresser cuts a customer's hair Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Owner Carole Rickaby cuts a customer's hair at Tusk Hair stylists
Presentational white space
A staff member holds up a thermometer to the camera in a hairdressers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A staff member holds up a thermometer in The Salon Leeds
Presentational white space
Men queue on the street to enter a Barbers Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Men queue to enter a Barbers in Ashford, Kent
Presentational white space
A man has his hair shaved by a hairdresser Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A customers get his hair cut at the Brotherhood of Defiance men's salon in Newcastle upon Tyne
Presentational white space
A receptionist takes an appointment reservation over the phone Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Receptionist and beautician Sharde Laing Cummings takes a reservation at Haks Oscar barber in Chelsea, London
Presentational white space
A man cuts the hair of another man Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Philip Tilly gets to work at his barber shop, Mr Tilly's, in Newcastle upon Tyne
Presentational white space
A bar worker uses a till behind a pub bar Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Bar staff prepare for customers at the Rochester Castle pub in Stoke Newington, North London
Presentational white space
A man holds his pint of beer up to the camera Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A patron has his first drink at the reopening The Toll Gate pub in Hornsey, north London
Presentational white space
A waiter wearing a face mask carries a tray of three breakfast meals Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The first breakfasts are served to customers at the reopening of The Old Stables Restaurant at Allerton Manor Golf Club, Liverpool
Presentational white space
A customer has her temperature checked Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A customer at Alton Towers has her temperature checked before she enters the theme park in Staffordshire
Presentational white space
People ride a rollercoaster Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Is that a smile? People's faces are covered as they enjoy The Smiler rollercoaster at Alton Towers
Presentational white space
A wedding couple sign their marriage certificate Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Jennifer Wilson (left) and Louise Arnold sign their marriage certificate after tying the knot at Runcorn Town Hall Registry Office in Halton
Presentational white space
A wedding couple kiss Image copyright PA Media
Image caption The happy couple share a kiss at one minute past midnight

.