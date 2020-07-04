Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are reopening after three months of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Businesses must adhere to strict safety measures and social distancing rules.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Customers have their hair washed as staff wear visors at The Salon Leeds

Other places now allowed to reopen in England include:

Outdoor gyms, children's playgrounds and other outdoor spaces

Libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums and galleries

Funfairs and theme parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages

Places of worship can open for prayers and services, including weddings with up to 30 guests

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A customer shows off her jewelled David Bowie face covering at Tusk Hair stylists in Camden, London, just after midnight on 4 July

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Owner Carole Rickaby cuts a customer's hair at Tusk Hair stylists

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A staff member holds up a thermometer in The Salon Leeds

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Men queue to enter a Barbers in Ashford, Kent

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A customers get his hair cut at the Brotherhood of Defiance men's salon in Newcastle upon Tyne

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Receptionist and beautician Sharde Laing Cummings takes a reservation at Haks Oscar barber in Chelsea, London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Philip Tilly gets to work at his barber shop, Mr Tilly's, in Newcastle upon Tyne

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bar staff prepare for customers at the Rochester Castle pub in Stoke Newington, North London

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A patron has his first drink at the reopening The Toll Gate pub in Hornsey, north London

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The first breakfasts are served to customers at the reopening of The Old Stables Restaurant at Allerton Manor Golf Club, Liverpool

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A customer at Alton Towers has her temperature checked before she enters the theme park in Staffordshire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Is that a smile? People's faces are covered as they enjoy The Smiler rollercoaster at Alton Towers

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jennifer Wilson (left) and Louise Arnold sign their marriage certificate after tying the knot at Runcorn Town Hall Registry Office in Halton

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The happy couple share a kiss at one minute past midnight

