We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "reflections" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

Image copyright Sadia Qureshi Image caption Sadia Qureshi: "The Magnificent Mile in downtown Chicago is famous for its beautiful architecture, extravagance, and artsy store window displays all year round. I enjoy strolling around finding something new to capture every time I go. I captured this photo at the front of a closed store, the dark glass of which reflected beautifully what was across it, as if saying, 'I am you.'"

Image copyright Irina Wright Image caption Irina Wright: "A black and white image of Auckland waterfront taken at night and manipulated to create a major reflection."

Image copyright Stephan Martin Image caption Stephan Martin: "It shows rain water that accumulated in a Paris street gutter, reflecting a hotel sign and a bit of sky. To me it is reality catching up with fiction, in the same way street artists paint trompe-l'oeil frescoes to create an optical illusion. Here, the reflection brings an escape from the dense urban surroundings."

Image copyright Frank Samet Image caption Frank Samet: "This was taken on Snetterton Beach in Norfolk and shows an inverted section of pipe/ducting sitting in some shallow sea water."

Image copyright Emily Phillips Image caption Emily Phillips: "Cretan sunset in my favourite place; reflection in the pool at the end of a sunny spring day."

Image copyright Ian Burrel Image caption Ian Burrell: "Little Egret, taken at the Eric Morecambe Hide near Silverdale, Lancashire. The setting sun and windless conditions gave a clear reflection of this Little Egret landing in the shallow pool."

Image copyright Gachou Pletts Image caption Gachou Pletts: "On the Promenade des Anglais in Nice after the storm, the sea was atmospheric, the wet surface and the reflection of the bicycle attracted my eye and I took the shot."

Image copyright Margaret Oakley Image caption Margaret Oakley: "Standing underneath Anish Kapoor's sculpture Cloud Gate, known as the Chicago Bean, and looking up - fascinating!! I seem to be reflected twice."

Image copyright Derek Payne Image caption Derek Payne: "At the Serpentine Pavilion in London, a visitor takes time to reflect in every sense."

Image copyright Linda Gower Image caption Linda Gower: "This is an image of a simple tiny chicken feather found inside a box of free-range eggs. It was too beautiful to throw away."

Image copyright Maria Lambkin Image caption Maria Lambkin: "Nature and my reflection, the only encounter on an early isolation walk."

Image copyright Carrina Blake Image caption Carrina Blake: "Adam posed in a bear mask in front of a mirror. Adam and Jack are my twin sons. It represents life as a twin - looking the same, but sometimes wearing a mask and feeling different, being compared with each other and searching for what makes you unique. Always having a comparison reflected back at you and knowing that you're not alone."

Image copyright Bob Fowler Image caption Bob Fowler: "Redcliffe Parade West, one of Bristol's many colourful terraces, is reflected in the calm water of the Floating Harbour."

