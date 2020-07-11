In Pictures

Week in pictures: 4-10 July 2020

  • 11 July 2020

A selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.

A group of people stand on the edge of a volcano with long nets Image copyright Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
Image caption Villagers use nets to catch offerings thrown by Tenggerese worshippers during the Yadnya Kasada Festival at the crater of Mount Bromo in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia. As part of the festival, offerings of rice, fruit, vegetables and flowers are thrown into the volcano to appease the mountain gods.
A woman takes a selfie with a large mural of Van Gogh Image copyright Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana / Reuters
Image caption A visitor takes a selfie near an artwork by Indonesian artist Hanafi at the Kertas Gallery in Depok, near Jakarta, Indonesia. The exhibition featured works inspired by Dutch post-impressionist Vincent Van Gogh
Lightning bolts hit a river with a city skyline behind Image copyright Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Image caption Two lightning bolts frame One World Trade Center as they hit the Hudson River in New York City during a thunderstorm.
Trails of coloured smoke are seen in the air in front of the White House Image copyright Sarah Silbiger / Reuters
Image caption Red and blue smoke is seen in front of the White House during the Salute to America event held to celebrate Independence Day in Washington DC.
Zebras graze under a bridge Image copyright Baz Ratner/Reuters
Image caption Zebras graze under the bridge of the Standard Gauge Railway line, inside the Nairobi National Park in Kenya.
A man pours a drink over himself in the street Image copyright Peter Summers/Getty Images
Image caption A man pours liquid over himself in Soho, London, on 4 July. The government eased the coronavirus lockdown in England, allowing pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas to reopen with strict safety measures.
Police take a photo of a statue of a mermaid with the words Racist Fish daubed on it Image copyright Mads Claus Rasmussen / AFP
Image caption Copenhagen police officers take pictures of the Little Mermaid bronze statue, by Danish-Icelandic sculptor Edvard Eriksen, after it was vandalised.
A tank opens fire Image copyright Sergei Bobylev / Getty Images
Image caption A T-72B3 tank belonging to a Russian team opens fire during the Tank Biathlon event at the 2020 International Army Games at Alabino firing range near Moscow.
A woman wearing a face mask stands next to a shopping trolley full of food Image copyright Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Image caption Volunteers deliver food to housing estate tower blocks in Melbourne, Australia. Authorities have confined around 3,000 residents in nine tower blocks, because of an outbreak of coronavirus.
A man sweeps the ground in the middle of a street in a model town Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Media
Image caption A volunteer sweeps the streets at the Wimborne Model Town and Gardens in Dorset., England. The attraction will reopen to the public on Saturday, following lockdown closure.

