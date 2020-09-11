Week in pictures: 5-11 September 2020

Week in pictures: 5-11 September 2020Publishedduration17 hours agoA selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.image copyrightANTHI PAZIANOU/AFPimage captionMigrants sit inside the devastated remains of the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos. Fire destroyed Greece's largest migrant camp, leaving nearly 13,000 people without shelterimage copyrightEPAimage captionA group resist police attempts to detain them, after they gathered to support Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, in the capital, Minsk. Ms Kolesnikova said she feared for her life when security officers threw a bag over her head during an attempt to deport her earlier this weekimage copyrightCarlos Ortega/EPAimage captionDemonstrators clash with police, following the death of a man in Bogota, Colombia. Javier Ordóñez, who was arrested for allegedly breaking social distancing rules, died after he was pinned to the ground and repeatedly tasered by policeimage copyrightSTEPHEN LAM/Reutersimage captionSmoke from wildfires gives an orange hue to the sky over San Francisco. Some 14,000 firefighters are battling 28 major blazes across California, amid a historic heatwaveimage copyrightWAEL HAMZEH/EPAimage captionFirefighters tackle a fire at a warehouse in the port of Beirut, Lebanon. The blaze broke out one month after a massive explosion killed more than 190 people in the cityimage copyrightMike Segar/REUTERSimage captionTribute In Light, a commemorative art installation, shines above New York City on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacksimage copyrightLEONHARD FOEGER/REUTERSimage captionJosef Koeberl stands in an ice-filled glass cabin during a successful world record attempt to achieve the longest full-body contact with ice. The Austrian managed to stay in the ice for two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds, beating his own record by nearly 30 minutesimage copyrightDAVID W CERNY/Reutersimage captionNewly-born Barbary lion cubs play inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, in the Czech Republic. Once native to North Africa, the species are now extinct in the wildimage copyrightANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFPimage captionRiders start stage nine of the 107th edition of the Tour de France, a 95-mile (153km) section from Pau to Larunsimage copyrightBen Birchall/PA Mediaimage captionA mother and daughter walk over a new public artwork in Bristol, UK. Seven trails of rainbow-coloured hearts lead visitors around the city, from local landmarks to shopping districtsAll pictures are subject to copyright.Related TopicsPhotography