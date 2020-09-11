Oregon wildfires force thousands to flee Published duration 1 day ago

The US state of Oregon is battling huge wildfires that have forced more than half a million people to leave their homes.

Governor Kate Brown said the amount of land incinerated by fires in just the last 72 hours was twice the state's annual average, and that at least five towns had been "substantially destroyed."

"We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across our state."

Families like Sandra, Daniela and Ester Reyes returned to find their homes in Bear Creek, Phoenix, had been razed by the fires.

This drone photograph shows what remains of a farm on the Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon.

Nearby burnt out cars can be seen on the road.

The remains of a basketball court still remain, while the picture below shows the intensity of the heat as a man holds a piece of melted metal.

For those made homeless by the fires temporary shelters have been set up across the state.

More than 100 wildfires are currently burning across 12 western US states including California and Washington as well as Oregon.

