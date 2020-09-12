Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 finalists revealed The finalists of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, each one showing the power of anthropomorphism. image copyrightArthur Telle Thiemann image captionSmiley, by Arthur Telle Thiemann. A Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands
A fish that appears to smile, a bear giving a friendly wave from afar and a very grumpy sea turtle - this year's finalists show animals in relatable comedy moments.
The
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
were founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists.
In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the competition aims to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working with competition partner The Born Free Foundation.
The winners will be announced at an online awards ceremony on 22 October.
In the meantime, here are a few finalists' entries that might give you a chortle.
image copyrightBrigitte Alcalay Marcon image captionCrashing into the picture, by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon. Giraffes in Etosha National Park, Namibia image copyrightEric Fisher image captionHi Y'all, by Eric Fisher. A brown bear in Alaska image copyrightDaniele D'Ermo image captionTern tuning its wings, by Daniele D'Ermo, Florida image copyrightMark Fitzpatrick image captionTerry the Turtle flipping the bird, by Mark Fitzpatrick, Lady Elliot Island, Queensland, Australia image copyrightPetr Sochman image captionSocial distance please, by Petr Sochman. Rose-ringed parakeets in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka image copyrightMarcus Westberg image captionBoredom, by Marcus Westberg. A mountain gorilla in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda image copyrightYarin Klein image captionWe all have that friend, by Yarin Klein. Brown bears at Kuril Lake, Kamchatka, Russia image copyrightAyala Fishaimer image captionTough Negotiations, by Ayala Fishaimer. A fox and a rodent in Israel image copyrightChristina Holfelder image captionI could puke, by Christina Holfelder. Gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands image copyrightMartin Grace image captionSocially Uninhibited, by Martin Grace. A chacma baboon near River Chobe, Botswana image copyrightAsaf Sereth image captionSurprise Smiles, by Asaf Sereth. Dwarf mongoose at Lake Bogoria, Kenya image copyrightGail Bisson image captionCovid Hair, by Gail Bisson. A Reddish egret in Fort Desoto, Florida image copyrightKen Crossan image captionHaving a Laugh, by Ken Crossan. A common seal in Caithness, Scotland image copyrightSally Lloyd Jones image captionIt's a Mocking Bird, by Sally Lloyd Jones. A kingfisher in Kirkcudbright, Scotland image copyrightWei Ping Peng image captionSo hot, by Wei Ping Peng. A snow monkey in Japan image copyrightVicki Jauron image captionAbracadabra, by Vicki Jauron. Brown pelicans in Fort Myers Beach, Florida image copyrightFemke-van-Willigen image captionThe inside joke, by Femke-van-Willigen. A Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, the Netherlands image copyrightCharlie Davidson image captionAlmost time to get up, by Charlie Davidson. A raccoon in Newport News, Virginia image copyrightThomas Vijayan image captionFun For All Ages, by Thomas Vijayan. Langurs in Kabini, India