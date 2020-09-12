Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 finalists revealed Published duration 2 hours ago

The finalists of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, each one showing the power of anthropomorphism.

image copyright Arthur Telle Thiemann image caption Smiley, by Arthur Telle Thiemann. A Sparisoma cretense in El Hierro, Canary Islands

A fish that appears to smile, a bear giving a friendly wave from afar and a very grumpy sea turtle - this year's finalists show animals in relatable comedy moments.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers and passionate conservationists.

In addition to providing some light-hearted relief, the competition aims to highlight the extremely important message of wildlife conservation in an engaging and positive way, working with competition partner The Born Free Foundation.

The winners will be announced at an online awards ceremony on 22 October.

In the meantime, here are a few finalists' entries that might give you a chortle.

image copyright Brigitte Alcalay Marcon image caption Crashing into the picture, by Brigitte Alcalay Marcon. Giraffes in Etosha National Park, Namibia

image copyright Eric Fisher image caption Hi Y'all, by Eric Fisher. A brown bear in Alaska

image copyright Daniele D'Ermo image caption Tern tuning its wings, by Daniele D'Ermo, Florida

image copyright Mark Fitzpatrick image caption Terry the Turtle flipping the bird, by Mark Fitzpatrick, Lady Elliot Island, Queensland, Australia

image copyright Petr Sochman image caption Social distance please, by Petr Sochman. Rose-ringed parakeets in Kaudulla national park, Sri Lanka

image copyright Marcus Westberg image caption Boredom, by Marcus Westberg. A mountain gorilla in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda

image copyright Yarin Klein image caption We all have that friend, by Yarin Klein. Brown bears at Kuril Lake, Kamchatka, Russia

image copyright Ayala Fishaimer image caption Tough Negotiations, by Ayala Fishaimer. A fox and a rodent in Israel

image copyright Christina Holfelder image caption I could puke, by Christina Holfelder. Gentoo penguins in the Falkland Islands

image copyright Martin Grace image caption Socially Uninhibited, by Martin Grace. A chacma baboon near River Chobe, Botswana

image copyright Asaf Sereth image caption Surprise Smiles, by Asaf Sereth. Dwarf mongoose at Lake Bogoria, Kenya

image copyright Gail Bisson image caption Covid Hair, by Gail Bisson. A Reddish egret in Fort Desoto, Florida

image copyright Ken Crossan image caption Having a Laugh, by Ken Crossan. A common seal in Caithness, Scotland

image copyright Sally Lloyd Jones image caption It's a Mocking Bird, by Sally Lloyd Jones. A kingfisher in Kirkcudbright, Scotland

image copyright Wei Ping Peng image caption So hot, by Wei Ping Peng. A snow monkey in Japan

image copyright Vicki Jauron image caption Abracadabra, by Vicki Jauron. Brown pelicans in Fort Myers Beach, Florida

image copyright Femke-van-Willigen image caption The inside joke, by Femke-van-Willigen. A Eurasian red squirrel in Espelo, the Netherlands

image copyright Charlie Davidson image caption Almost time to get up, by Charlie Davidson. A raccoon in Newport News, Virginia

image copyright Thomas Vijayan image caption Fun For All Ages, by Thomas Vijayan. Langurs in Kabini, India

