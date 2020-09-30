Maritime life around the coast of Britain Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Laurence Hartwell image caption Beam trawlers landing at the fish market at night

The Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity has announced the winners of its annual photography competition.

The competition received more than 2,000 entries this year from both amateur and professional photographers, who set out to capture the essence of Britain's long maritime heritage, with its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, ports and harbours.

The winning picture was taken by Laurence Hartwell and shows trawlers with their catches at the fish market in Newlyn, Cornwall (above).

The judges felt it "symbolised the fishermen, logistics and transport workers who continue to work tirelessly through night and day for our benefit, and especially in a year where our reliance on the maritime and fishing industries has been highlighted even further."

The charity encouraged people to look back through their photo albums and submit archive images to avoid unnecessary travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is a selection of entries:

image copyright Stephen Duncombe image caption Stephen Duncombe photographed the Cromer lifeboat in Norfolk for his picture, entitled To The Rescue

image copyright Caroline Walker image caption Caroline Walker's picture, Heugh Breakwater, was taken in Hartlepool, County Durham, and won the Coastal Views category.

image copyright Katie Vincent image caption Into the Mist by Katie Vincent was selected as the winning picture in the People and Recreation category.

image copyright David Jenner image caption David Jenner's long exposure, Under the Stars, was highly commended by the judges: Picture Editor at the i, Sophie Batterbury; former Picture Editor of the Sunday Times, Ray Wells and Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society, Captain Justin Osmond.

image copyright George Hodgson image caption George Hodgson's picture, Bringing In The Catch, caught a fishing boat returning from sea as it passed offshore wind turbines.

image copyright Ian Butler image caption This photo of a fisherman in Mylor Harbour, Cornwall, won Ian Butler the Ships and Wrecks category.

image copyright Thomas Salway image caption Thomas Salway's photograph of a dog enjoying the waves was taken at Findhorn Beach on the Moray Coast.