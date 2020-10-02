BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'open road'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "open road". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyrightTine Snels
image captionTine Snels: "This elephant strolls in the middle of the road, on the way to Etosha National Park in Namibia. It became clear to us, why night driving on the open roads is not recommended here."
image copyrightCraig Marion
image captionCraig Marion: "Utah has some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States, particularly if you like the rugged desert landscape. Certainly, a great place for a road trip (on two or four wheels)."
image copyrightMike Doyle
image captionMike Doyle: "The drive was uneventful enough despite the dire warning signs!"
image copyrightFrancis Newal
image captionFrancis Newal: "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear - a glimpse of New York from a cab driver's wing mirror."
image copyrightSundaram Perumal
image captionSundaram Perumal: "My view of the beautiful open road at Theni district, Tamil Nadu, India."
image copyrightLinda Knighton
image captionLinda Knighton: "This picture was taken last year in Trinidad on our honeymoon. A unique place with many photo opportunities."
image copyrightRikus Visser
image captionRikus Visser: "This drone shot was taken of the Kuiseb valley in Namibia in 2018. It was in April and the thunderclouds were building up over the beautiful Namib Desert. Among this labyrinth of valleys, two Namibians survived for nearly three years during World War Two thus preventing being placed in an intern camp."
image copyrightNikos Christidis
image captionNikos Christidis: "A Chinese proverb says, 'A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step', which makes a suitable caption for this photo of my wife that I took during a holiday in Greece."
image copyrightGopikrishna Narla
image captionGopikrishna Narla: "On my way to Bangkok from Damnoen Saduak I saw this beautiful scene of an elephant carrying tourists on an 'Open Road' and instantly captured this scene with my camera."
image copyrightJenny Downing
image captionJenny Downing: "Pedestrian steps into a parallel universe."
image copyrightAnna Grayson
image captionAnna Grayson: "I took this in the middle of lockdown, when everyone wanted to escape to the seaside, but couldn't. I had been dying for an opportunity to photograph this scene, near where I am fortunate enough to live in Teignmouth, Devon. Lockdown meant there was no traffic, and I could hang about in the middle of this main road and crouch down to capture this shot."
image copyrightEsther Johnson
image captionEsther Johnson: "Normally an open road, flooding should have prevented this cyclist from attempting to get into town. I couldn't believe it when she carried on, as I stopped. She did make it but she definitely would have had wet shoes and feet."
image copyrightRon Timms
image captionRon Timms: "Dreaming of the open road when you can travel safely to distant places, have the road to yourself and as you look at the far horizon a little voice from the back says, 'Are we there yet Grandad?'"
image copyrightAngela Parry
image captionAngela Parry: "Toys cars hitting the 'open road' in my back garden."
image copyrightPeter Kitanov
image captionPeter Kitanov: "The dirt road to the lone walnut tree in the green field near my hometown Kyustendil, Bulgaria."
image copyrightAlice Solomons
image captionAlice Solomons: "Watching the sunset in simpler times on safari in South Africa last year."
image copyrightTim Reekie
image captionTim Reekie: "The photo was taken on our stopover at Appledore on a three-week road trip in our motorhome of Devon and Cornwall. We had a wonderful time and the weather was great. We always tour in this country - there are so many great locations."
image copyrightCatherine Mackinnon
image captionCatherine Mackinnon: "This photo was taken on the Isle of Skye shortly after the travel restrictions had been lifted. Some roads are single track with passing places, and it's quite common for sheep to act as traffic calming."
image copyrightSinghan Muralikrishnan
image captionAnd finally a picture of the road next to Hinchinbrook Hospital, Huntingdon, by Singhan Muralikrishnan taken during lockdown.

The next theme is "life in the water" and the deadline for entries is 13 October 2020.

Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link below to "Upload your pictures here".

Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the picture", at the bottom of the page.

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics

  • Photography

More on this story

  • We set the theme, you take the pictures

    Published
    1 April

  • Upload your pictures here

    Published
    19 September 2019