Tom Parker: A look back at his career
- Published
Singer Tom Parker has died at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.
He found fame as one of the members of pop band The Wanted, who had such hits as Glad You Came, All Time Low, Heart Vacancy and Lightning.
He also starred as Danny Zuko in a production of Grease that toured the UK in 2017.
Here is a look back at his career, in pictures.
The Wanted formed in 2009, released their debut album the following year, and soon attracted a large fan base, performing at events including the 2010 BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards in London.
Glad You Came, number one in the UK, made it to number three on the US Billboard chart.
But before joining the British-Irish boy band, Bolton-born Parker had received a bruising rejection from ITV talent show The X Factor, aged16.
"It shattered me," he later recalled, revealing he had been turned down before reaching the first chorus of his chosen song.
"I didn't sing for two years".
Parker clearly enjoyed live performance.
At the Fusion Festival in 2014, he leapt off stage to sing to these fans at close quarters.
The band's large teenage following came out in force whenever record signings were held.
This photo was taken at an event in Manchester to promote their 2012 single I Found You.
Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes made up the rest of the group.
The group were good friends as well as colleagues.
Here, Parker is seen celebrating McGuinness's 22nd birthday at a London club, in 2012, where Paloma Faith was on hand to DJ.
"You've always been one in a million," McGuinness said on Instagram, after Parker revealed his diagnosis.
In 2018, Parker appeared in ITV's The Real Full Monty: Live, with former rugby union player Ugo Monye, to raise awareness of prostate and testicular cancer.
He was also on Celebrity Masterchef, in 2015, and, the following year, finished third in Channel 4's The Jump.
Parker married Kelsey Hardwick in 2018.
They had a baby daughter the following year and were expecting a second child when Parker's diagnosis was made public.
