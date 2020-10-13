Britain's Got Talent Christmas special delayed by Covid cases
- Published
The Britain's Got Talent Christmas special has postponed its filming after at least three crew members tested positive for coronavirus.
The affected workers found out their test results before production was due to begin this week.
A spokeswoman for the ITV show said protocols had been followed and "crew members are self-isolating at home".
The festive special is expected to feature some of the show's most successful past acts.
"As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home," the spokeswoman said.
"As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.
"The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all government guidelines."
Comedy champion
The talent show, hosted by Ant and Dec, crowned its latest winner - comedian Jon Courtenay - on Saturday.
Simon Cowell was missing from the judging panel during the latest series as he continues to recover from a back injury.
He was replaced by Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, who joined regular judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.