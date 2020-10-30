In pictures: International Photography Awards 2020
The winners of this year's International Photography Awards (IPA) have been announced.
Open to professional, non-professional and student photographers around the world, the competition received more than 13,000 submissions across its 13 categories.
Winners of the professional categories will be entered into the IPA's Photographer of the Year competition, with the chance to win a $10,000 (£7,750) prize.
Winners of the non-professional and student categories will be considered for the Discovery of the Year award, with a $5,000 prize.
Here is a selection of some of the winning images from this year's awards, with descriptions by the photographers.
Architecture winner, professional: From the Stage, by Jesús M Chamizo - Spain
"The theatre can turn the stage into a temple, and the performance space something sacred.
"In South Asia, artists reverently touch the floor of the stage before stepping on it, an ancient tradition where the spiritual and the cultural intertwine.
"This is my special tribute to the 'temple of theatre' and what it represents - a noble cultural work that helps humanity to grow.
"Contemplated from the stage, we observe that majestic empty space, which acquires a double meaning - of amazement but also of hope, with this message: 'The performance, without a doubt, will continue.'"
Event winner, professional: Elements, by Katja Ogrin - UK
"Exploring the elements of live music performance, such as water, fire, smoke and other pyro effects that enhance the visual impact for the viewing audience."
Nature winner, non-professional: Magnificence of Desert, by Babak Mehrafshar - Iran
"This image was taken at the Khara Desert, Isfahan Province, Iran.
"Very silent Khara sand-dunes make the landscape spectacular and a great place for meditation or jogging in the desert.
"On a very windy day, I could hardly see my friend walking through the sand-dunes.
"So I managed myself on the wind, saw the scene through the viewfinder of my camera, and finally captured this moment of the magnificence of the desert."
Fine Art winner, professional: Looking Out From Within, 2020, by Julia Fullerton-Batten - UK
"Covid-19 came.
"Life changed - probably irrevocably.
"I felt numb, couldn't stand around helpless.
"I decided to document the new daily existence of millions.
"I advertised my idea on social media and through my local paper, in west London.
"The response was enormous.
"Imprisoned in their home, they gaze forlornly out of their window on to a different desolate world outside."
Still in Motion / Video winner, professional: The Journey to the Land of Dreams, by Iwona Podlasinska - Poland
"The video is a series of moving pictures that tell the story of an imaginary journey to the wintry land of dreams.
"Children shown in the photos travel by horses, trains or on foot to finally reach the land of imagination.
"The video was created by Zaman Dizini, with photos taken by Iwona Podlasinska."
Special winner, non-professional: The Incoming Thunderstorm, by Aaron Chuo - Taiwan
"The Incoming Thunderstorm is taken at Taitung.
"The place is a very beautiful and natural countryside in Taiwan.
"I was lucky to capture the amazing moment.
"Thunderstorm demonstrates the great power of natural force, as you see."
Deeper Perspective winner, professional: Exodus, by Nicolo Filippo Rosso - Colombia
"This project chronicles the epic journey of the Venezuelan migrants, driven by desperation and hunger, at the stake of forces beyond their control.
"Two years ago, I decided to document their story and self-funded the project Exodus.
"Spending weeks and months at a time in some of the border areas, I travelled alongside migrants who call themselves 'the walkers'.
"They were taking a long journey from the eastern Colombian border, through the Andes, up to the capital city, Bogotá.
"This series of photographs is the result of the time spent with them."
Editorial / Press winner, professional: Pro Democracy Demonstrations, Hong Kong: The Revolution of Our Time, by Kiran Ridley - France
"On 9 June 2019, an estimated one million people took to the streets of Hong Kong to march in protest to the government's proposed Extradition Bill, allowing citizens to be extradited to mainland China for prosecution.
"Since that day, Hong Kong has been plunged into a political crisis, with waves of demonstrations and violent clashes between police and protesters - with an alarming rise in the number of police brutality and misconduct allegations - as protests morphed into a wider call for democratic rights and freedom in the semi-autonomous city."
Sports winner, professional: Bodies of the NFL, by Howard Schatz - US
"The body type informs what position a player plays.
"The position necessitates the body type."
All photographs courtesy International Photography Awards 2020.