Your pictures on the theme of 'urban living'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their pictures on the theme of "urban living". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyrightNikos Christidis
image captionNikos Christidis: "Rush-hour traffic is surely a downside of urban living, but this does not make New York any less exciting."
image copyrightNick V Briggs
image captionNick V Briggs: "Living myself in a semi-rural area I was taken aback at how high the buildings are and are so close together. It just added to the experience of a fantastic few days exploring Hong Kong before moving on to Australia."
image copyrightConor Donnelly
image captionConor Donnelly took this picture during rush hour in London in 2019.
image copyrightPaul Granahan
image captionPaul Granahan: "A scene of everyday urban living, as San Francisco police officers have an informal meeting on a street close to Canary Wharf."
image copyrightMike Doyle
image captionMike Doyle: "People walking across the Millennium Bridge in London, taken from the dome of St Paul's Cathedral."
image copyrightBrian Tinker
image captionBrian Tinker: "We took a lazy drive around the stunning Parco Nationale del Gargano in Apulia, Italy. We had to stop in the middle of the road to capture this view of urban living, Apulia-style, in Monte Sant'Angelo."
image copyrightAndrew D. Jackson
image captionAndrew D. Jackson: "For better or for worse, shopping centres are a familiar part of urban living. At their best, they can give us a fresh perspective on the real world outside."
image copyrightMelek Zimmer Zahine
image captionMelek Zimmer Zahine: "I took the photo from a taxi one evening while passing by a bus stop in Istanbul."
image copyrightRoy Frankland
image captionRoy Frankland: "The window of Debenhams, closed and dead in the Metrocentre Gateshead, taken last week."
image copyrightDelia Nüesch-Olver
image captionDelia Nüesch-Olver: "Sunday in Buenos Aires."
image copyrightDouglas Fry
image captionDouglas Fry: "For a walk around town with her friends, you need a dress and substantial iconic footwear. Cleme's favourite boots get well worn as they do, apparently, go with everything."
image copyrightWilf Marshall
image captionWilf Marshall: "Urban break in Covent Garden."
image copyrightJuliette Claro
image captionJuliette Claro in Gloucestershire, UK: "The sheep rule the streets in Matson GL4."

The next theme is "Autumn Landscapes" and the deadline for entries is 10 November 2020.

Send pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk or follow the link below to "Upload your pictures here".

Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the picture", at the bottom of the page.

All photographs subject to copyright.

