Youth Photography Awards documents experiences of lockdown
Dreaming of a Beach has won Alma Rosaz the £1,000 first prize in a new photography competition for 16- to 25-year-olds.
"Inspiration came from reminiscing [about] life before Covid-19," Rosaz, 24, said.
"Creating kitsch and theatrical situations in surroundings we were all dreaming of while confined in our homes acted as an escape for me.
"Not being allowed to see anyone, the only models available were myself and my partner."
2 Metres Apart won Felix Ziegler, 18, the £500 second prize.
Florentine's Quarantine won Flo Hendriks, 17, the £250 third prize.
Conceived by the Positive View Foundation and the Royal Photographic Society, and supported by the arts council, the Youth Photography Awards 2020 saw 3,500 entries on its theme, Lockdown: Taking a positive view.
Foundation founder and chief executive Andrew Page said: "We know first hand how the Covid-19 lockdown has created high levels of mental-health issues, isolation, and vulnerability amongst 16- to 25-years-olds across the UK.
"We also know that photography is a proven and powerful cultural tool to transform lives positively, which is why we knew it was important to launch this competition."
Royal Photographic Society chief executive Evan Dawson said: "These young people have shown the power of photography to document their personal experiences of lockdown while at the same time supporting their own wellbeing during a challenging time."
These images were highly commended.
Exercise, by Asher Levi Lopez
We need new hope, by Charlotte Keen
Losing Touch, by Conor Hudson
Somebody loves you, by Dylan Lombard
Pandemic Inspired Magazine Cover, by Georgia Bennett
Angela and Tony, by Izzy Schreiber
Soap, by Jessica Anderson
Nightlife, by John Michael Canita
Writings on the wall, by Maria Bederbos
Missing you, by Jessica Shackleford
