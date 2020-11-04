BBC News

US election 2020: A night of voting and results

image copyrightGetty Images

Americans went to the polls on 3 November to elect the next US president.

Republican President Donald Trump is up against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

About 100 millions voters had cast their ballots early. The final results are still to be announced and counting is continuing in many states.

Here are pictures from the election day and a night of results.

image copyrightAFP
image captionJoe Biden visits The Warehouse, a support organisation for teenagers, on election day in Wilmington, Delaware

With a tight race in key states, the candidates need 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency.

Donald Trump, 74, is seeking to avoid becoming the first incumbent president to lose a re-election fight since George HW Bush in 1992.

image copyrightAFP
image captionPresident Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia

With a rise in gun sales in the run-up to election day following a bitter campaign, there were fears of violence and disruption on Tuesday.

image copyrightAFP
image captionA voter heads to a polling station in Austin, Texas

But there have been only a few reported incidents of run-ins at polling stations or in the streets.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionVoters cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center polling location in Bangor, Maine

In Chicago, a man told police that a group of people attacked his car with baseball bats near a polling station, the New York Times reports.

And in Charlotte, North Carolina, an armed man wearing a Trump hat was arrested after he reportedly intimidated people at a rally.

image copyrightEPA
image captionVoters deliver their sealed mail-in ballots in green envelopes at David Crockett Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona
image copyrightAFP
image captionArtist Dababy shows off his shoes at a polling location in Charlote, North Carolina

Overall, most Americans went out to vote peacefully - and of course millions stayed home after voting early. The highest turnout in more than a century in expected.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA voter fills out his ballot in Vancouver, Washington

The FBI is investigating a series of automated calls spreading misinformation.

Dana Nessel, the Michigan attorney-general, said she had received reports of robocalls trying to trick people into staying home on election day.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA voter shows off her "I Voted" sticker in a polling place at the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis, Minnesota
image copyrightAFP
image captionA voter drops off her ballot in Rollinsville, Colorado
image copyrightEPA
image captionA voter wears a Black Voters Matter mask while welcoming voters outside of a polling place at the Hadley Park Community Center in Nashville, Tennessee
image copyrightReuters
image captionA poll worker waves a flag to get the attention of a waiting voter in San Diego, California
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Fearless Girl statue is given an "I'm a Future Voter" sticker outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City
image copyrightAFP
image captionA poll worker works behind protective plexiglass at downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada
image copyrightReuters
image captionElection workers open ballots at the Palm Beach County Elections Office in West Palm Beach, Florida
image copyrightReuters
image captionElectoral workers count ballots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
image copyrightReuters
image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople watch early results come in from Pennsylvania in downtown Brooklyn, New York

