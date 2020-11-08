In pictures: How the UK marked Remembrance Sunday
Members of the royal family have joined politicians and the armed forces at a National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London.
The socially distanced event, which was closed off to the public because of the four-week national lockdown in England, saw The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, all pay their respects.
Around the UK, people observed the annual two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT, with small ceremonies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland taking place according to national restrictions.
In London, a select number of veterans were invited to attend the service at the Cenotaph, which usually attracts 10,000 members of the public.
D-Day veteran John Aichison, 96, was among those who took part - he was one of about 150 personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid a wreath, followed by the leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer.
Away from the Cenotaph, the Chelsea Pensioners stood at their windows.
In Scotland, veteran Charlie MacVicar, who served for 23 years with the Royal Scots, paid his respects at the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth.
A small number of serving and former Royal Marine Commandos also gathered at Spean Bridge, near Fort William.
In Seaham, County Durham, a ceremony was held by the Tommy statue.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster laid a wreath in Enniskillen.
In Peterborough, at the war memorial in the city, a veteran held the British flag aloft.
Another veteran captured events on his phone.
Members of the public booked ahead to observe the "virtual" Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.
The event was broadcast live online.
Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, was one of many to stand on his doorstep and observe the silence at 11:00 GMT.
John Maffey 93, did the same in Knutsford, Cheshire.
And Malcolm Clerc, 94 - who served in the Navy Atlantic convoys during World War Two - was determined to attend a socially distanced service in Cheshire.