BBC News

In pictures: How the UK marked Remembrance Sunday

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic

Members of the royal family have joined politicians and the armed forces at a National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in central London.

The socially distanced event, which was closed off to the public because of the four-week national lockdown in England, saw The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, all pay their respects.

Around the UK, people observed the annual two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT, with small ceremonies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland taking place according to national restrictions.

image copyrightPA Media

In London, a select number of veterans were invited to attend the service at the Cenotaph, which usually attracts 10,000 members of the public.

image copyrightPA Media

D-Day veteran John Aichison, 96, was among those who took part - he was one of about 150 personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

image copyrightReuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid a wreath, followed by the leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer.

image copyrightReuters

Away from the Cenotaph, the Chelsea Pensioners stood at their windows.

image copyrightPA Media

In Scotland, veteran Charlie MacVicar, who served for 23 years with the Royal Scots, paid his respects at the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth.

image copyrightPA Media

A small number of serving and former Royal Marine Commandos also gathered at Spean Bridge, near Fort William.

image copyrightPA Media

In Seaham, County Durham, a ceremony was held by the Tommy statue.

image copyrightPA Media

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster laid a wreath in Enniskillen.

image copyrightReuters

In Peterborough, at the war memorial in the city, a veteran held the British flag aloft.

image copyrightReuters

Another veteran captured events on his phone.

image copyrightPA Media

Members of the public booked ahead to observe the "virtual" Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

image copyrightReuters

The event was broadcast live online.

image copyrightPA Media

Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, was one of many to stand on his doorstep and observe the silence at 11:00 GMT.

image copyrightPA Media

John Maffey 93, did the same in Knutsford, Cheshire.

image copyrightPA Media

And Malcolm Clerc, 94 - who served in the Navy Atlantic convoys during World War Two - was determined to attend a socially distanced service in Cheshire.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Remembrance Sunday: Queen leads scaled-back events

    Published
    2 hours ago