Debenhams: Over 200 years of history
Debenhams stores across the UK are set to close after final attempts to rescue the ailing store chain failed.
All 12,000 employees are likely to lose their jobs when its 124 shops cease trading.
The history of the department store dates back to the 18th Century.
In 1778, William Clark opened a drapers store at 44 Wigmore Street in London's West End, where he sold expensive fabrics, bonnets, gloves and parasols.
Some decades later, William Debenham invested in the firm in 1813 and it was renamed Clark & Debenham.
The first store outside of London opened in Cheltenham in 1818.
The fashions of Victorian Britain saw the firm prosper, with widows and other female relatives adhering to a strict code of clothing and etiquette when in mourning.
The firm was renamed Debenham & Freebody when Clement Freebody invested in it in 1851.
A wholesale business was established alongside its retail stores and offices were opened in South Africa, Australia, Canada and China, where they sold cloth to large retailers and dressmakers.
In 1905 the firm became Debenhams Ltd.
After involvement of the Debenham family ended, the business became a public company in 1928.
By 1950, Debenhams owned 84 companies and had 110 retail stores.
In 1977, all stores owned by the business were rebranded as Debenhams, except for Brown's of Chester, which retained its original name.
From 1985 to 1998, Debenhams was part of the Burton Group.
In the 1990s, exclusive merchandise was introduced to the business, including the launch of Designers at Debenhams in 1993.
In 1997, the first international franchise store opened in Bahrain.