Your pictures on the theme of 'my hobby'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "my hobby". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.
Dave Smith
"My hobby is an N scale model railway.
"This scene is a vintage auto repair and petrol station. I placed a 9mm coin in the photo to show how small this really is.
"I love to scratch-build with wood and this scene took nearly two months to complete. With my hobby I'm limited only by my imagination."
Usha Venkat
"My favourite hobby is to travel around the world, especially visiting a new place every year. Due to the pandemic, I am unable to travel, but have picked up a new hobby of solving puzzles at home that involve a travel theme."
Preeti M
"Collecting and blowing conch shells is my hobby.
"I have been collecting conch shells from beaches since I was a little girl.
"My mother always told me: 'Never take a conch that has a snail living inside it'.
"The sacred conch shell is also an integral part of Hindu religious tradition, and when blown it is said to purify the environment from all evil effects."
Paul Waye
"I am a "plogger" and runner.
"In 2019 I made a deeper commitment to myself that I will always pick up trash on every run I do (I pick up over 100kg each month).
"I suppose to most this commitment is viewed as a hobby. But to me this is something I do for my kid, something I do to try and inspire change.
"Maybe one day I will be able to do my true hobby of running without having to pick up litter? Until then, I suppose I do have two hobbies."
Romano Alves
"I dedicated myself to rebuild my grandfather's old motorcycle. Now, whenever I have time available, I travel on the bike through the fields of northern Portugal."
Val Smith
"I had no intention of producing any sort of film before 2020, and had never even used iMovie. But the first lockdown blues made me want to put together some kind of photo record of the events of this unforgettable year.
"What started as a series of images became not only my hobby but now dominates my time, resulting in a 20-plus parts production 'Out Of The Pandemic', together with its own poster."
Pete Hedges
"I collect and restore toy Matchbox, Dinky and Corgi toys from the 1960s and 70s.
"Some of the rarer ones are boxed in their original boxes, and the others I am able to just display and enjoy. This became my hobby in around 2013, but has come more to the fore during the lockdowns. I love them."
Richard Hughes
"Taken on a gorgeous sunny morning on Hastings beach, this photo sums up my hobbies of 2020 - walking and exploring with my lovely wife and subjecting her to my many photographs, to practise my photography hobby that has really grown this year."
Jenny Downing
"In the absence of a sparring partner (not to mention the tools of his trade), my husband fences virtually with a convenient weed."
Maximilian Honig
"Besides making music and playing video games with my friends, I really love cars and driving.
"Especially in these times of Covid and lockdowns. It is a great sense of freedom to just hit the road. And it's not just the driving itself, but also the beautiful scenery you come across, even in your very own home county."
Julie Gifford
"Combining the joy of taking photos on my new phone, and many shots of my lockdown purchase.
"His name is Sherlock, I brought him home in July, and he's about 20 months old now. He's brought meaning, balance and joy to what has been a tough year."
Len Laird
"My hobby is roller skating and it has been amazing to see so many people taking up quad skating since the start of the pandemic as a fun new activity.
"Finding different ways to skate and places to skate becomes an obsession, and it's exciting to develop new skills and ways to keep active."
Marie C Sear
"Male Nicaraguan curly-haired tarantula looking for a female.
"My hobby is to breed these guys and educate people on how great spiders are."
Magdalena Zajaczkowska
"Gardening is an endless source of pleasure, excitement and work - of course.
"But there is nothing more rewarding than eating freshly picked vegetables and relaxing surrounded by the beautiful flowers and shrubs."
Douglas Fry
"My wife is a compulsive knitter. Stand still for more than a few moments and she will have measured you up for a sweater, bobble hat and matching gloves.
"A great hobby for lockdown however, as it's tranquil, wholly based indoors and just requires regular cups of tea."
Debbie Sasso
"Photography has long been a loved hobby, but finding time to explore new methods and techniques is difficult.
"During the first lockdown I made the most of my spare time to have a go at photos of oil and water bubbles. At first glance this may appear to be an aerial shot of waves breaking on a beach, but it is actually a picture created from resin - a new hobby of mine."
Leszek Stelmachowski
"Last cold water social dip before the national lockdown, Wardie Beach, Edinburgh."
