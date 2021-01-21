BBC News

Storm Christoph in pictures

Storm Christoph has swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain, flooding and snow to parts of the country.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionA council worker in Didsbury, Manchester, checks a bridge for damage, after heavy rainfall. On Thursday morning, there were more than 200 flood warnings in place across the country
image copyrightAFP
image captionRoads were flooded by the River Goyt in Strines, Greater Manchester
image copyrightReuters
image captionA truck drives through a flooded road in Tenby. Wales was the wettest part of the UK during the storm, the Met Office said
image copyrightAlamy
image captionThe sea bursts on to the esplanade at Sidmouth, as strong winds batter the Devon coastline
image copyrightAlamy
image captionThe River Severn is seen rising in Bewdley, Worcestershire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionHomes near Lymm in Cheshire were among those flooded after heavy rain and snow across England and Wales
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA man walks his dog in Allenheads, Northumberland, after snow fell on some parts of the country
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA man clears a snow drift in Lanehead, County Durham. The storm threatened to bring up to 11.8in (30cm) of snow to northern areas
image copyrightAlamy
image captionA woman uses skies to navigate the snow in Edinburgh