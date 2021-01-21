Storm Christoph in pictures

Storm Christoph in picturesPublishedduration1 hour agoSharenocloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingStorm Christoph has swept across the UK, bringing heavy rain, flooding and snow to parts of the country.image copyrightPA Mediaimage captionA council worker in Didsbury, Manchester, checks a bridge for damage, after heavy rainfall. On Thursday morning, there were more than 200 flood warnings in place across the countryimage copyrightAFPimage captionRoads were flooded by the River Goyt in Strines, Greater Manchesterimage copyrightReutersimage captionA truck drives through a flooded road in Tenby. Wales was the wettest part of the UK during the storm, the Met Office saidimage copyrightAlamyimage captionThe sea bursts on to the esplanade at Sidmouth, as strong winds batter the Devon coastlineimage copyrightAlamyimage captionThe River Severn is seen rising in Bewdley, Worcestershireimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionHomes near Lymm in Cheshire were among those flooded after heavy rain and snow across England and Walesimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionA man walks his dog in Allenheads, Northumberland, after snow fell on some parts of the countryimage copyrightPA Mediaimage captionA man clears a snow drift in Lanehead, County Durham. The storm threatened to bring up to 11.8in (30cm) of snow to northern areasimage copyrightAlamyimage captionA woman uses skies to navigate the snow in Edinburgh