The Art of Building 2020

After thousands of public votes, the winners of the Art of Building Photographer of the Year 2020 have been announced.

The competition, run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), celebrates the creativity of the construction industry and the built world around us.

The Public Choice Award went to professional photographer Borna Mirahmadian, from Australia, for this striking image of the Arg of Karim Khan in Shiraz, Iran.

image copyrightBorna Mirahmadian/CIOB
image captionBorna's photograph captured sun shining through the colourful stained-glass window of the 17th Century citadel

The Judges' Prize went to James Retief, a London-based architectural photographer, for this image of Big Ben undergoing renovation.

image copyrightJames Retief / CIOB20
image caption"With the ongoing renovations to the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, this iconic monument has been shrouded in a layer of scaffolding," says Retief

Here are the other shortlisted entries voted for by the public.

image copyrightJavier Arcenillas/CIOB
image captionMuseo Guggenheim Bilbao was taken by Javier Arcenillas. " A young woman sits down by one of the flowerpots that decorate the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. During the summer of Covid-19, the lack of tourism in the city has transformed the way people understand the building itself."
image copyrightJoebel Garcisto/CIOB
image captionJoebel Garcisto made this picture in Al Ain City, UAE. "This housing project is built at the bottom of the mountain and surrounded by the warm colour of desert."
image copyrightHADI-DEHGHANPOUR/CIOB
image captionThis shot of the Jamkaran Mosque in Iran was captured by Hadi Dehghanpour
image copyrightShyjith Onden Cheriyath/CIOB
image caption"The Museum of the Future is the latest addition to Dubai's architecture wonders. It is a museum that not only houses innovation and design, but is innovative and creative itself," says photographer Shyjith Onden Cheriyath
image copyrightRobert Debski/CIOB
image captionRobert Debski took this picture of the Casa da Musica in Porto, Portugal. "Fortunate timing not only brought movement to this image, but also a level of intrigue as one tries to reconcile the perspective."
image copyrightPhilippe van Gelooven/CIOB
image captionPhilippe van Gelooven from Belgium made this image in Maastricht, Netherlands
image copyrightAung Chan Thar/CIOB
image captionThese homes were pictured by Aung Chan Thar in Myanmar. "I have been to Inle Lake many times. It is inhabited by the Shan community. They build houses on Inle Lake and trade on the water on a floating market."
image copyrightAnna Kaunis/CIOB
image caption"A cosy church, sandwiched between a family of skyscrapers in Moscow," says photographer Anna Kaunis
image copyrightGerdie Hutomo Nurhadi/CIOB
image captionThese colourful doors, photographed by Gerdie Hutomo Nurhadi, can be found in Jakarta, Indonesia
image copyrightJinjing Lyu/CIOB
image captionThis picture titled, Snake Under the Moonlight, was made by Jinjing Lyu at the Harbin Theatre in Heilongjiang, China
image copyrightDaniel Jenney/CIOB
image caption"Modern, minimalist architecture can really be a great canvas to let light play and change throughout the day, this structure located on New York's Lower West Side reflects the sunset behind the city and provides great hard and sharp contrast to the pastel sky," says photographer Daniel Jenney
image copyrightKirill Kolosova/CIOB
image captionKirill Kolosova took this picture in St Petersburg, Russia. "Not even the weather can stop the tallest skyscraper in Europe from being built."

All photos courtesy of the Chartered Institute of Building

