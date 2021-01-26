The Art of Building 2020
After thousands of public votes, the winners of the Art of Building Photographer of the Year 2020 have been announced.
The competition, run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), celebrates the creativity of the construction industry and the built world around us.
The Public Choice Award went to professional photographer Borna Mirahmadian, from Australia, for this striking image of the Arg of Karim Khan in Shiraz, Iran.
The Judges' Prize went to James Retief, a London-based architectural photographer, for this image of Big Ben undergoing renovation.
Here are the other shortlisted entries voted for by the public.
All photos courtesy of the Chartered Institute of Building