Week in pictures: 23-29 January 2021

Week in pictures: 23-29 January 2021Published54 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingA selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.image copyrightAdnan Abidi / Reutersimage captionDancers perform during a dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. The annual national holiday marks the anniversary of the country officially adopting its constitution.image copyrightOleg Nikishin / Getty Imagesimage captionProtesters clash with riot police in Moscow. Tens of thousands of people defied a heavy police presence to attend demonstrations across Russia, after opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested.image copyrightVictoria Jones / PA Mediaimage captionThe London Eye is lit in purple to mark Holocaust Memorial Day which remembers the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution during World War Two, as well as the victims of subsequent genocides around the world.image copyrightJustin Tallis / Pool via Reutersimage captionPrime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at a Downing Street news conference, said he took "full responsibility" for the government's actions, after announcing that more than 100,000 people had died with Covid-19 in the UK.image copyrightNavesh Chitrakar / Reutersimage captionPeople gather at the bank of the Hanumante River during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival, in Bhaktapur, Nepal.image copyrightCai Jingyu / VCG via Getty Imagesimage captionBirds swim as mist rises from the Hun River in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China.image copyrightAlfredo Zuniga / AFPimage captionA girl stands in the flooded courtyard of a school in Beira, Mozambique. Cyclone Eloise struck southern Africa with winds of up to 160km/h (100mph), leaving more than 20 people dead and flooding tens of thousands of hectares of crops.image copyrightTyrone Siu / Reutersimage captionHealth workers visit the Jordan area of Hong Kong during lockdown.image copyrightMohamed Abd El Ghany / Pool via Reutersimage captionDenmark's Morten Toft Olsen clashes with Croatia's Igor Karacic at the IHF Handball World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.image copyrightAlexander Kuznetsov / Reutersimage captionThe aurora borealis in the sky over Enontekio in Lapland, Finland.Related TopicsPhotography