Your pictures on the theme of 'winter scenes'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "winter scenes". Here are some of the pictures sent to us from around the world.

image copyrightMark V Lord
image captionMark V Lord sent this picture from Baltimore in the US.
image copyrightManuel Sanguesa
image captionManuel Sanguesa: "Taking a stroll around any given street in Madrid metropolitan area at the beginning of January 2021 could be pleasant if you had snow under your feet or quite tricky if it was icy, and it was indeed for at least a whole week."
image copyrightChris Hyatt
image captionChris Hyatt: "I visited the church I was married in and the light and mist made an interesting photo. The churchyard is in Llanfrechfra, south Wales."
image copyrightSarah Milne
image captionSarah Milne: "Cold snap!"
image copyrightGuy Horne
image captionGuy Horne: "This was taken in Saas Fee, Switzerland, in December 2020. My son, Alistair, and I took the first lift up and timed it for sunrise over the Allalin glacier."
image copyrightNatasha Perryman
image captionNatasha Perryman: "I took this picture early in the morning after a particularly hard hoar frost. The frost edging the leaves really brought out the different shapes."
image copyrightHoward Smith
image captionHoward Smith: "A great spotted woodpecker is always a welcome visitor to the garden and never fails to provide a burst of colour, irrespective of the time of year. On a recent morning, this particular chap paid us a visit. Alas, he appeared to be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders - I suspect that's how many of us feel in these strange times. At least, after two long stays at the feeder munching on the suet block, he went away with a full tummy."
image copyrightEmily Brown
image captionEmily Brown: "This is a photo of our winter beach walk in Eastbourne with my partner and his daughter. You can see them on an adventure, having fun clambering over the rocks which would normally be submerged when the tide is in. It was a beautiful sunny day (much needed in this lockdown) and the sea was so calm and I love that you can see the sun's reflection in the rock pool."
image copyrightCristina Loya
image captionCristina Loya: "A happy street dog playing around with snowballs in the first snowfall of the year in the city of Chihuahua."
image copyrightCharlotte Clarke
image captionCharlotte Clarke: "Little round robin on a winter morning in January 2021 at Drinkfield Marsh."
image copyrightTom Jack
image captionTom Jack: "Winter mist wraps around The Oddfellows, an 18th Century country pub in Mellor, bordering the Peak District."
image copyrightStanford F Blade
image captionStanford F Blade: "Can you see the methane bubbles that form naturally and are captured in the winter ice on Lake Abraham in the Canadian Rockies?"
image copyrightKirsty Hall
image captionKirsty Hall: "This is Ginny. She is a 17-month-old border collie and she is my motivation for going out every day whatever the weather. She enjoyed the snow but wasn't quite sure about the snowman at first. She loves being outside and often we run together too. She has been my rock in lockdown and made life more tolerable for me and my family."

