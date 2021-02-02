BBC News

Captain Sir Tom Moore's life in pictures

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died, aged 100, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Born 30 April 1920, Captain Sir Tom was an Army veteran who came to prominence when he walked 100 laps for NHS Charities Together in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, aged 99.

The fundraising walk began on 6 April 2020, during the first UK lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic.

His intention was to raise £1,000 for the NHS charity, but he soon became a social media phenomenon and had raised £12m by the time he reached the finish line.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCaptain Sir Tom Moore seen completing his charity walk in his garden on 16 April 2020

As donations continued to grow, Captain Sir Tom became a household name and made many media appearances, with the total fundraising sum reaching over £30m.

"When we started off with this exercise, we didn't anticipate we'd get anything near that sort of money," Captain Sir Tom said at the time.

"All of them, from top to bottom, in the National Health Service, they deserve everything that we can possibly put in their place.

"They're all so brave."

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Captain Sir Tom was a former British Army officer, serving in India and the Burma campaign during World War Two and rising to the rank of captain.

image copyrightEPA
image captionBritish Army Captain Tom Moore seen in his military uniform

After the war, he worked his way up to managing director of a concrete company, and also was an avid motorcycle racer.

Following his NHS fundraising triumph in 2020, the army veteran achieved a number one single with his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, alongside Michael Ball, making him the oldest person to ever achieve a UK number one.

"My grandchildren can't believe I'm a chart-topper," he said at the time.

Proceeds from the single went to NHS Charities Together.

On 30 April 2020, Captain Sir Tom celebrated his 100th birthday and received thousands of cards from well-wishers all over the world, including greetings from the Queen and prime minister.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThousands of cards sent to Captain Sir Tom Moore for his 100th birthday were displayed in the Hall of Bedford School (above and below).
image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images

His birthday was marked with an RAF flypast, and he was made an honorary colonel.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCaptain Sir Tom Moore waves as Spitfire and Hurricane wartime planes fly over his home in celebration of his 100th birthday

Brigadier Andrew Jackson, colonel of the Yorkshire Regiment, described Captain Sir Tom as "an absolute legend [from] an exceptional generation that are still an inspiration for our Yorkshire soldiers today".

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted by the Queen in her first official engagement in person since the start of the first lockdown.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Queen used the sword that belonged to her father, George VI, to bestow the insignia of Knight Bachelor upon Captain Sir Tom

The investiture was staged in a "unique ceremony" at Windsor Castle.

"This is such a high award and to get it from Her Majesty as well - what more can anyone wish for?" Captain Sir Tom said of the event.

"This has been an absolutely magnificent day for me."

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionCaptain Sir Tom Moore poses with his medal after being made a Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle

The Queen personally praised the veteran, telling him: "Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised."

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Queen talks with Captain Sir Tom Moore (centre) alongside his family after presenting him with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at at Windsor Castle

An official portrait of Moore was unveiled at the National Army Museum in London in August 2020.

The oil painting was created by artist Alexander Chamberlin and was hung as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day (below).

image copyrightPA Media

Moore released his autobiography Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day (below) in September 2020.

image copyrightGetty Images

In December 2020, a bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore was unveiled at Leeds hospital.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionA bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore seen with Garry McBride of Monumental Icons, the company that produced the artwork

His fundraising activities inspired many people around the country, with murals and artwork dedicated to the centenarian.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA mural depicting Captain Sir Tom Moore in Belfast, Northern Ireland
image copyrightPA Media
image captionArtist Sam Bailey produced artwork featuring Captain Sir Tom Moore at her home in Northampton (above and below)
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA mural by artist Sam Bailey featuring Captain Tom Moore (left) and Grenadier Guard Lance Sergeant Eric Presland (right), to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day
image copyrightAlamy
image captionA mural depicting the veteran's famous fundraising walk was painted on the wall of a pub in Pontefract by local artist Rachel List
image copyrightAlamy
image captionGraeme Bandeira, cartoonist for the Yorkshire Post, holds up his illustration of Captain Sir Tom Moore at his home studio
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA mural of Moore seen on the side of a building in Southport by artist and former boxer Rob Newbiggin
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionA nurse at Aintree University Hospital sheds a tear and as she pays tribute to Capt Sir Tom Moore during the Clap for Our Carers on 16 April 2020