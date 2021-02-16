BBC News

In pictures: Snow blankets Texas

A state of emergency has been declared in Texas amid widespread power cuts as a winter storm blankets the US state in snow and ice.

The high demand for electricity in the state has caused the power grid to fail. Rolling blackouts have been imposed in some areas to conserve power for hospitals, police and fire stations, leaving several million people without electricity.

image copyrightBob Daemmrich / Alamy
image captionSnow around the State Capitol Building in the state capital, Austin

Texas has seen some of its coldest temperatures in more than 30 years - some areas hit 0F (-18C) on Sunday.

image copyrightMark Felix / AFP
image captionThe National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 150 million Americans were living under winter storm warnings with Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Oklahoma among the states affected
image copyrightRon Jenkins / Getty Images
image captionIn Fort Worth, Honey Russell shovels snow outside her home

Icy roads have led to a spate of traffic accidents and people have been advised to avoid travel where possible.

image copyrightMontinique Monroe / Getty I,ages
image captionIn Austin, residents join forces in an attempt to get a car moving

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has urged "all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather".

image copyrightMark Felilx / AFP
image captionA man manages to sledge down a slope in Houston despite there being only a thin layer of snow
image copyrightMark Felix / AFP
image captionPerhaps not the world's most impressive snowman
image copyrightRon Jenkins / Getty Images
image captionIn Fort Worth, Megan Pennartz and her dog Jensen have plenty of snow to enjoy

The NWS said unusual meteorological conditions had allowed an "Arctic outbreak" that originated just above the US-Canada border to spill out into and across the US.

image copyrightMontinique Monroe / Getty Images
image captionThe weather also brought traffic congestion to Austin
image copyrightMontinique Monroe / Getty Images
image captionPedestrians carefully make their way along snow-covered streets
image copyrightMark Felix / AFP
image captionA Valentine's Day balloon floats past footprints in the snow in Houston

The state is bracing for another icy storm later on Tuesday.

