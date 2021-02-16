In pictures: Snow blankets Texas
A state of emergency has been declared in Texas amid widespread power cuts as a winter storm blankets the US state in snow and ice.
The high demand for electricity in the state has caused the power grid to fail. Rolling blackouts have been imposed in some areas to conserve power for hospitals, police and fire stations, leaving several million people without electricity.
Texas has seen some of its coldest temperatures in more than 30 years - some areas hit 0F (-18C) on Sunday.
Icy roads have led to a spate of traffic accidents and people have been advised to avoid travel where possible.
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has urged "all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather".
The NWS said unusual meteorological conditions had allowed an "Arctic outbreak" that originated just above the US-Canada border to spill out into and across the US.
The state is bracing for another icy storm later on Tuesday.
