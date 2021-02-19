In pictures: Finding tranquillity in ancient woodland
- Published
Throughout 2020, Caroline Jones found respite from the coronavirus pandemic, exploring the ancient woodland of Epping Forest, on the border of London and Essex.
Having always been a keen photographer, she was keen to capture the ever changing scenery.
"The forest provided me with a place of tranquillity amongst the chaos of the outside world," Jones says.
"Wandering between aged oaks and fields of yellow gorse, I documented the warm, dry spring to the chilly winter days in the woodland."
The natural surroundings provided no end of creative inspiration.
"There is amazing light in the forest for photography, such as the glimpses of sunlight as it streams through the branches, or the sunsets giving a glow over the ponds," she says.
"I also like the reflection the clouds make in the ponds, too."
As winter approached, the landscape began to look noticeably different.
"The bright yellow gorse [fell] away to reveal prickly bushes," Jones says.
"The trees were now bare and stark.
"And the Sun would set low in the winter afternoon.
"Being in nature is very beneficial to your mental well-being.
"And each time I took a photo, I would feel proud of taking a good shot.
"Discovering the beauty of nature through photography has positively benefited my mental well-being.
"And I hope that [people] will find inspiration through my photographs of this special place."
Jones's photography is published in Follow the Light: A Year in Epping Forest and Hollow Ponds.