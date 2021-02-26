BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'the beauty of trees'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "the beauty of trees". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightLucy Coughlan
image captionLucy Coughlan: "I went out early to capture the sunrise and the recent snow. The trees looked absolutely beautiful being backlit by the sun. I decided to use my lensball to add a different perspective to my photo."
image copyrightEva Namik
image captionEva Namik: "Puddles are without great beauty but they can reflect the beauty of trees. A fresh and rainy walk on a Sunday with my partner."
image copyrightKathy Williams
image captionKathy Williams: "Lanterns decorate the trees to celebrate Lunar New Year in Seoul, South Korea."
image copyrightNick V Briggs
image captionNick V Briggs: "This beautiful-shaped tree was on the beach where we were staying on the Cook Islands. So simple, so memorable."
image copyrightConor Donnelly
image captionConor Donnelly: "In Irish folklore a lone hawthorn tree or 'fairy tree' is often associated with mystical powers."
image copyrightPaul Granahan
image captionPaul Granahan: "This photo, taken in Hertfordshire, is a study of an oak tree branch showing the distinctive leaf shape and the remains of the flowers which will be replaced with acorns, the fruit of the oak tree containing a single seed."
image copyrightThierry Meyrat
image captionThierry Meyrat: "When walking in the southern coast of Tasmania in a preserved forest, these gigantic trees showed how delicate and harmonious is their canopy."
image copyrightJenny Downing
image captionJenny Downing: "There's a row of majestic plane trees near where we used to live, prized by the townspeople for the shade they provide during the heat of the summer. I love their wonderfully tactile trunks, smooth, wrinkled and scaly and painted in camouflage colours."
image copyrightCharlie Scott
image captionCharlie Scott: "A sunny morning lockdown walk in Devon after a lot of rain."
image copyrightPeter Kitanov
image captionPeter Kitanov: "An old tree in winter at the Osogovo Mountain near Kyustendil, Bulgaria."
image copyrightLucy Laussen
image captionLucy Laussen: "Taken during a white-out skiing day in Japan on Hakuba 47 in 2019. Sitting above the trees you could only see a few metres in front of you, the dense white creating a hauntingly beautiful landscape."
image copyrightNatalie Yarrow
image captionNatalie Yarrow: "I was wandering through Mile End Park and was struck by these eye-like markings on some of the tree trunks. A completely natural repeating pattern all over the bark, branches were growing from the middle of each 'eye' and, where they had snapped off, a 'pupil' had been revealed. Each 'eye' was beautifully defined, with its own unique expression, almost as if drawn by a cartoonist. Lockdown is making me notice beauty in the smallest details, which I would have been too busy to appreciate before."
image copyrightHoward Why
image captionHoward Why: "Trees are beautiful within as well as without as seen in this log pile in Charante, France."
image copyrightDoug Carter
image captionDoug Carter: "Beautiful tree colours along the St Lawrence river in Canada."
image copyrightKeith Bossard
image captionKeith Bossard: "American Oak, taken during 2013 in Oatlands Park, Surrey."
image copyrightHannah Reynolds
image captionHannah Reynolds: "I spotted these beautiful twisted tree roots in Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Florida in 2019, back in the days of unrestricted travel."
image copyrightBalasanu Ioan
image captionBalasanu Ioan: "Sometimes it is best to see the how the world is connected, from the roots to the sky with the trees."

The next theme is "I made this" and the deadline for entries is 9 March 2021.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

