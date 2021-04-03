Hidden treasure: Hertford Union Canal gives up its secrets

In January, the Hertford Union Canal in East London was drained for essential repairs for the first time in 20 years, and is due to be refilled in April. The Canal and River Trust put out a call for volunteers to clear out the rubbish from the 191-year-old canal. Anna Borzello went along with a group of friends who normally search the Thames foreshore for archaeological artefacts (a hobby known as mudlarking) to find out what had lain beneath the waters.