Capturing every hour of each New Year's Day for 24 years

A photography project, now in its 18th year, has released its latest images, reflecting on life in 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

image captionPhotos by Brendan Delany, Sabes Sugunasabesan, Teri Pengilley and Helen Chambers

In 2004, 24 postgraduate students at Central St Martins, in London, set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, each year, for 24 years.

Each photographer progresses by one hour every year.

"Time is a construct, which 2020 has taught us," curator Cheryl Newman says.

"But as the clock struck midnight on 31 December, there was a collective tension.

"Covid-19 has forced us into isolation.

"And yet there is a communal anxiety driven by the dawn of a new year.

"Photographing the first day of 2021 was a profound journey... made under unprecedented circumstances.

"The work thoughtfully reflects the conflict between the hope of a promised vaccine, the dread of UK Brexit and an unsettled future."

The photos can be seen at an outdoor exhibition in Soho Square, west London, until 16 April.

image caption00.00 The light at the end of the rainbow by Amy Adams
image caption01.00 Nothing more to say by Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann
image caption02.00 Black Lives Matter by Helen Chambers
image caption03.00 Blue by Claire Spreadbury
image caption04.00 Fragile by Gini May
image caption05.00 Big O by Roland Ramanan
image caption06.00 Untitled by Yvonne De Rosa
image caption07.00 Contentious skiing by Enrico Vietti
image caption08.00 Main road into Oxford by Wendy Aldiss
image caption09.00 Continental breakfast by Sabes Sugunasabesan
image caption10.00 Untitled by Teri Pengilley
image caption11.00 Don't breathe… breathe again… repeat by Spei
image caption12.00 Slipping away by Ali Waggie
image caption13.00 Turn, turn, turn by Colin Blackstock
image caption14.00 Untitled by Ray Malcolm
image caption15.00 Untitled by Sarah Lucy Brown
image caption16.00 1.5m [5ft] apart. Still banned by Nicky Townsend
image caption17.00 Everybody inside by Amanda Eatwell
image caption18.00 After the storm by David Mazza
image caption19.00 Capetown by Rue Kruger
image caption20.00 Covent Garden by Brendan Delaney
image caption21.00 Lost in this moment by Wayne Crichlow
image caption22.00 A remainer's solace by Candida Jones
image caption23.00 Closing time by Rachel Hain

All photographs are subject to copyright.

