Covid: The man who took pictures of social distancing signs

Matthew Chattle has snapped more than 270 social distancing floor signs in London to help document a "significant period of history".

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionHigh Road, Wood Green

The editorial and news photographer began to take pictures of the signs - usually painted or stuck on pavements, shop floors, and cobble stones around the capital - with his iPhone camera, usually while travelling between work assignments.

The signs remind people to maintain social distance and instruct them how to queue safely to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionWardour Street, Soho
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionUpper Street, Islington
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionLincoln's Inn Fields, Holborn

"The first few pictures were almost taken for fun, but this very quickly became a project I knew I had to pursue more seriously," Matthew explains.

"We are living through a significant period of history and these signs and symbols represent one aspect of it: keep your distance. These signs are as much a part of this period as are pictures of hospitals or rainbows in windows."

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionCovent Garden Piazza
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionRichmond Bridge, Richmond upon Thames
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionCarnaby Street

The photos have been submitted to the Mass Observation Archive - which collects material on everyday life in Britain - for posterity.

"Like all times of crisis, this period should be documented," he says. "Most people want this time period to go away and to forget about it. [But] what might seem unimportant now could be seen differently in the future.

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionLong Acre, Covent Garden
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionSoho Square
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionCambridge Circus

"Local councils have their own sign designs, as do individual shops and businesses.

"These signs are pieces of information graphics that are essentially functional and ephemeral.

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionOxford Street
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionMount Street, Mayfair
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionPiccadilly Circus

"I've been asked what I'm doing, sometimes by shopkeepers and some members of the public.

"They are usually bemused at seeing me photographing my shoes. When I explain what I'm doing people usually understand and can see that the time we are living through is temporary, like the signs themselves. Maybe I should have worn my best shoes.

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionPiccadilly Circus station
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionTottenham Court Road
image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionPiccadilly Circus station

"I am finding signs that are wearing away or have been removed, leaving a ghost outline.

"Once the pandemic is over they will disappear," he added, "hopefully forever."

image copyrightMatthew Chattle
image captionCharing Cross

