Coronavirus: England's shops, gyms and hairdressers reopen
In the latest easing of Covid rules, England and Wales are enjoying a reopening of services, including non-essential shops and beauty salons.
In England, gyms, zoos and hairdressers can also reopen, while restaurants and pubs can welcome customers outside.
Here are some pictures from Monday's reopening.
Indoor swimmers hit the water at Clissold Leisure Centre in north London.
Aquabatix, a synchronised swimming team, practised their moves at the centre.
Queues formed outside stores in the early hours of Monday, including at Primark in Cardiff.
And also at Primark in Truro.
Sports enthusiasts waited outside the Nike store in central London.
A customer received a hair styling at Bronte's Hair Boutique in Leek, Staffordshire.
Fitness fans in Falmouth stepped into St Michael's Health Club for some early morning training.
London gym users also felt the burn on Monday, at Clissold Leisure Centre.
Just after midnight, pub-goers enjoyed themselves at Switch bar in Newcastle upon Tyne.
Customers used the test-and-trace app before they sat down for outdoor pints.
There were also celebrations at The Fox on the Hill pub in south London.
