In Pictures: The Queen and nation bid farewell to Prince Philip

Published

The Queen is leading her family - and the nation - in mourning at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A small group of family members - including his four children and Princes William and Harry - will walk in procession behind his coffin. It will be carried the short distance from the inner hall in the castle to St George's Chapel aboard a Land Rover hearse - which the duke himself helped to design.

A national minute's silence will be held at 15:00 BST, just before the service begins.

The ceremonial funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of the castle and the public have been asked not to gather there or at other royal residences.

image copyrightReuters
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe Duchess of Cornwall arrives at St George's Chapel
image copyrightAFP
image captionCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives in the quadrangle ahead of the ceremonial funeral procession
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionMembers of the Household Cavalry are seen ahead of the funeral
image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position
image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery approach Windsor Castle before the funeral
image copyrightREX / Shutterstock

Hundreds of people watched on as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery made their way along the Long Walk up to Windsor Castle at midday.

Dozens of riders, wearing black, gold and red uniforms and carrying three guns, rode up to the castle's Cambridge Gate.

image copyrightREX / Shutterstock
image copyrightReuters
image copyrightPA Media

Members of the regiment will fire minute guns from the east lawn of Windsor Castle as Prince Philip's coffin is taken from the castle to the chapel.

image copyrightPA Media

Some members of the public have been in Windsor to pay tribute to the duke but the area has largely been quiet due to the restrictions.

image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightGetty Images
image copyrightReuters

The Duke of Edinburgh personally selected the regalia that has been placed on the altar at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The insignia - the medals and decorations conferred on him by the UK and Commonwealth countries - has been positioned on nine cushions. He has included insignia from Denmark and Greece in a nod to his birth heritage as a prince of Greece and Denmark.

image copyrightPA Media
image copyrightReuters
image captionInsignia belonging to Prince Philip, the Royal Victorian Order Collar and Badge, and the Royal Victorian Order Breast Star and Badge (front) and The Order of the Elephant (Denmark), and the Order of the Redeemer (Greece), are placed on the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor
image copyrightGetty Images

All pictures are subject to copyright.

