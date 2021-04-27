Family-meal image wins international food photo contest
- Published
A photo of a young family joyfully preparing a meal at home in China has won a major food photography award.
Li Huaifeng has been named Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021 for an image titled Taste, taken in Licheng, Shanxi.
"This picture is technically outstanding in its use of light and composition," awards founder and director Caroline Kenyon says.
"But what raises it to the level of historic importance is the depth of its storytelling and emotion.
"It tells of a year of isolation and living indoors, living in tiny communities of immediate family.
"Here, the scene is bathed with love, with echoes of Madonna and Child.
"An exceptional shot which perfectly demonstrates that photography need not shock or disturb to be great or memorable.
"This exquisite image lingers in the mind,"
With the competition now in its 10th year, judges sifted through almost 10,500 entries from more than 70 countries around the world and the winners announced online via a livestream event.
Here are some of the competition category winners, with descriptions by the photographers.
Bring Home the Harvest: Drying Okra, by F Dilek Uyar, Turkey
Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer: Many a Slip, by John Armstrong-Millar, France
Food Stylist Award: Winteropulenz, by Martin Grünewald, Germany
Fujifilm Award for Innovation: Making Rice Noodles, by Abdul Momin, Bangladesh
Pink Lady Apple a Day: Apple in Cake, by Natalia Bogubowicz, Poland
Street Food: Enjoying, by Viet Van Tran, Vietnam
Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture: Mulled Pears, by Harriet Harcourt, Australia
Student Food Photographer of the Year, supported by The Royal Photographic Society: Beetroots Still Life, by Sarah Blandford, UK
Food Influencers: Lumière d'automne, by Deborah Trocchia, Italy
Winterbotham Darby Food for Sale: Street Vendor, by Joseph P Smith, Malta
World Food Programme Food for Life: Drinking from Garbage, by Md. Mahabub Hossain Khan, Bangladesh
All photographs courtesy Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2021.