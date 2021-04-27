BBC News

Pink Supermoon seen around the world

Monday night saw the fourth full Moon of 2021, the so-called Pink Supermoon.

Photographers captured the lunar event alongside stunning landscapes and famous landmarks.

image captionThe golden statue of Victoria on top of the Victory Column in Berlin, Germany, appeared to have a halo as the Moon shone behind it

April's supermoon appears big and bright in the sky because of its closeness to Earth, passing within just 360,000km (22,4000 miles) of our planet.

This month's Pink Supermoon is named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring throughout the United States and Canada.

April's full Moon is the first of two supermoons in 2021, with the next one taking place on 26 May.

Here are photos from around the world.

image captionThe supermoon rose above the Emirates Air Line cable car in London
image captionSheep grazed around Stonehenge near Amesbury, in the UK, underneath the glowing Moon
image captionThe supermoon made an atmospheric scene against the Mow Cop Folly in Cheshire, UK
image captionThe Statue of Liberty in New York City, US, appeared to have a crown of light as the supermoon rose, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey
image captionThe skyline of New York and the Empire State Building made an impressive foreground for the full Moon
image captionThe Nubble Lighthouse on Cape Neddick, in York, Maine, US
image captionThe Pink Supermoon was seen alongside figures on the famous Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic (above and below)
image captionA silhouetted stork preened its feathers as it stood over its egg in the village of Rzanicino near Skopje in the Republic of North Macedonia
image captionGulls gathered on lamp posts alongside the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey
image captionThe Pink Supermoon was tinged orange when seen from Johannesburg, South Africa
image captionIn Paris, the moon was seen against the Eiffel Tower and the Pegasus Held By Fame statues on the Pont Alexandre III bridge
image captionLorient, in western France
image captionSteam was illuminated by light reflected off the supermoon at the Leathers Geothermal Facility near Calipatria, California, US
image captionIn Rome, Italy, a photographer chose a statue at the Vittoriano as the backdrop of the Pink Supermoon
image captionHavana, Cuba
image captionResidential buildings were lit up by the rising supermoon in Chongqing, China
image captionIn Sydney, Australia, the supermoon was partly obscured by clouds over the Sydney Opera House

