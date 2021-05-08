BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'outdoor art'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "outdoor art". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightAurelius Pinheiro
image captionAurelius Pinheiro: "The seemingly bare walls of Croydon [London], brought to life by the local artists. If you are around the High Street, these murals are hard to miss."
image copyrightAdrian Warr
image captionAdrian Warr: "The artwork, named The Bristol Whales and designed and built by 'Cod Steaks', was installed at Bennett's Patch & White's Paddock Nature Reserve in 2015. The head of a humpback whale and tail of a blue whale are depicted by the six-tonne pieces, which are made from willow harvested in Somerset. According to the Avon Wildlife Trust, which manages the site, the area has a whaling history dating back to the 18th Century."
image copyrightJenny Pearce
image captionJenny Pearce: "The hammock is ready."
image copyrightLee Slater
image captionLee Slater: "A felled mighty redwood tree has been recycled into a collection of sculptures in the Hanmer Forest, New Zealand. Keep an eye out for beavers, rats, dogs, birds and Gollum peaking out from amongst the trees."
image copyrightYvonne Warriner
image captionYvonne Warriner: "One of the beautiful wire fairies created by Robin Wight at Trentham Gardens, Stoke-on-Trent."
image copyrightMichelle Kelsall
image captionMichelle Kelsall: "During lockdown last year I learned how to do double exposures in my camera. It's very much trial and error. This is one of my favourites taken in the garden, of a hosta leaf and gladioli. It reminds me of a painted fan."
image copyrightJan Sonenthal
image captionJan Sonenthal: "This is the colourful painted art gallery building in Eastbourne, East Sussex."
image copyrightMarek Olejarnik
image captionMarek Olejarnik: "A sculpture located at the Park of Spa Naleczow in Poland."
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionVictor Tregubov: "I found this beautiful piece of art (I cannot call it graffiti) in one of the tiny lanes in Salzburg, Austria."
image copyrightMichelle Pack
image captionMichelle Pack: "Spotted this on my walk in our local woodland."
image copyrightChristopher Pond
image captionChristopher Pond: "While pumpkin picking in Dorset, we discovered this giant pumpkin monster."
image copyrightAmanda Van Meter Burch
image captionAmanda Van Meter Burch: "It's always darkest before the dawn."
image copyrightStuart Else
image captionStuart Else: "A photographer giving some scale to the huge Reformation Wall, Geneva."
image copyrightMichael Salander
image captionMichael Salander: "With so much to see in Venice above ground (or water), it's rare that you find yourself looking downwards, but I felt that this was worth photographing."
image copyrightAnnette Mills
image captionAnnette Mills: "Classics in the sun."
image copyrightJulia Jacs
image captionJulia Jacs: "A kitchen sieve to protect a pink succulent from the frost."

