Eid 2021: Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan

Muslim worshippers around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr, commonly known as Eid, to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

image copyrightKhaled Desouki / AFP
image captionMuslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Azhar mosque in the Egyptian capital Cairo

Many Muslims will be attending Eid prayers at their mosque, early on 13 May.

image copyrightKhaled Desouki / AFP
image captionA worshipper from Afghanistan takes pictures during Eid al-Fitr prayers at al-Azhar mosque in Cairo

Believers will also enjoy large meals with friends and family, and exchange money and gifts - in many countries, Eid al-Fitr is a public holiday.

image copyrightKhaled Desouki / AFP
image captionChildren look at toys following Eid al-Fitr prayers in Cairo

The name "Eid al-Fitr" translates as "the festival of the breaking of the fast".

Believers taking part in Ramadan haven't been eating or drinking during daylight hours, believing it will bring them closer to God.

As well as fasting, Ramadan is a time when Muslims are encouraged to give to charity, strengthen their relationship with God, and show kindness and patience.

Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon.

This year, many worshippers have had to mark Ramadan and Eid amid Covid restrictions.

Here are pictures from around the world showing Eid prayers and celebrations.

image copyrightMuhammed Enes Yildirim / Getty Images
image captionA drone photo shows an aerial view of the Fatih Mosque as people gathered to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Istanbul, Turkey (above and below)
image copyrightMuhammed Enes Yildirim / Getty Images
image copyrightSerhat Cagdas / Getty Images
image captionPeople perform Eid al-Fitr prayer with masks and social distancing at the Grand Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey
image copyrightAhmet Bolat / Getty Images
image captionTurkish Religious Affairs Directorate Ali Erbas gives a speech during an Islamic mass prayer ritual after performing Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey
image copyrightMajdi Fathi / Getty Images
image captionIn Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian Muslims perform the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer amid destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes (above and below)
image copyrightMajdi Fathi / Getty Images
image copyrightAhmad Gharabli / AFP
image captionA Palestinian youth performs a jump outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City
image copyrightJacob King / PA Media
image captionWorshippers at Green Lane Mosque in Birmingham, UK, take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers
image copyrightRobin Utrecht / EPA
image captionMuslims gather at the Mevlana Mosque in Rotterdam, The Netherlands
image copyrightArmend Nimani / AFP
image captionIn Pristina, Kosovo, worshippers attended the Grand Mosque
image copyrightArshad Arbab / EPA
image captionChildren enjoy riding a swing during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan
image copyrightAsif Hassan / AFP
image captionA child points out a balloon after Eid al-Fitr prayers in Karachi, Pakistan
image copyrightMonicah Mwangi / Reuters
image captionWorshippers pose for a photo after performing Eid prayers at the Masjid Noor Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya
image copyrightPius Utomi Ekpei / AFP
image captionMuslims pray in Kara Isheri in Ogun State, south-west Nigeria
image copyrightEzra Acayan / Getty Images
image captionFilipino Muslims eat a meal together as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Garden Mosque in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines (above and below)
image copyrightEzra Acayan / Getty Images
image copyrightKarim Sahib / AFP
image captionWorshippers perform the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer at Dubai's Eid Musalla in the Gulf emirate's old port area
image copyrightKarim Sahib / AFP
image captionA family walk past Dubai's Eid Musalla mosque after attending the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer
image copyright Murtadha Al-Sudani / Getty Images
image captionIn Baghdad, Iraq, Muslims wore face masks as they prayed at Abu Hanifa an-Numan Mosque
image copyrightRizqullah Hamiid / Getty Images
image captionA woman sprays hand sanitizer before Eid al-Fitr prayers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia
image copyrightRobertus Pudyanto / Getty Images
image captionIndonesian Muslims pray at Al-Mabrur mosque in Surabaya, Indonesia (above and below)
image copyrightRobertus Pudyanto / Getty Images

