In pictures: Lockdown eases in parts of the UK

Published
As lockdown rules ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland, millions of people can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones and visit pubs and restaurants inside again.

image copyrightDanny Lawson / PA Media

Some people couldn't wait for morning. Here, Rosie Delaney, Isobel Loan and Rebecca Mitchell have their first drink inside a pub for a long while, at 00:11, at the Showtime Bar, in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

image copyrightJacob King / PA Media

At the The Oak Inn, in Coventry, West Midlands, customers enjoy a pint, a game of pool and a hug.

image copyrightJacob King / PA Media

These changes come with a note of caution, with the variant identified in India spreading in some areas. "We must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution," Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns, urging people to be tested regularly.

image copyrightLeon Neal / AFP

For some, the changes mean a chance to exercise indoors. At Park Road Pools & Fitness in London, a group takes a high-energy barbell class, just after 00:00.

image copyrightPA Media

Housekeeper Zusanna Gulierrez prepares a room at the Brighton Metropole, as the Hilton group reopens its 130 hotels across England.

image copyrightGareth Fuller / PA Media

Passengers prepare to board an EasyJet flight to Faro, Portugal, at Gatwick Airport, after the ban on international leisure travel for people in England was lifted, to some destinations.

image copyrightJane Barlow / PA Media

The National Youth Choir of Scotland, with founder and conductor Christopher Bell, meet on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, as most of Scotland moves to level-two - high - restrictions, enabling up to 30 people to meet outside to sing.

image copyrightAnthony Upton / PA Media

The digital message: "Less URL, more IRL. Welcome back," is displayed on the BT Tower, above the streets of London.

image copyrightOwen Humphreys / PA Media

Customers inside the Mile Castle pub, in Newcastle, enjoy breakfast as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen.

image copyrightDaniel Leal-Olivas / AFP

At Barbarella's cafe, in London, a customer takes a selfie to mark the return to indoor dining.

image copyrightOwen Humphreys / PA Media

Charlotte Griffiths, 25, and her three-year-old son are among the first people to visit the Great North Museum, in Newcastle, following its reopening.

